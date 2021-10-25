Datsun 720 Imagined for the Retro-Modern Age With 2022 Nissan Frontier Looks

Now that both North and South America are all the rage about compact pickup trucks, gone but not forgotten nameplates are making victorious comebacks. Some, unfortunately, only for some virtual glory.
Latin America has shown a growing fondness for bite-sized pickup trucks over the years, and that probably gave automakers new ideas for North America as well. That and the incredible love for all things crossover, SUV, and truck-based that is all the rage across the automotive world as of late, of course.
No matter the triggering factor, America is now happy to show both Hyundai and Ford they were right to invest in developing the 2022 Santa Cruz and Maverick. Further down South, GM is going to join the unibody compact pickup truck party with an all-new Chevrolet Montana. And that clearly gave lots of ideas to all those imaginative pixel masters out there.
Some tried to go down the domestic route, envisioning new entries into the fray from Ram or Jeep, among others. But a few have decided to adopt the JDM way, cooking up Outlanders with a bed or casually bestowing the restomod treatment on a long-gone series, for example.
Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist behind the wb.artist20 account on social media, is also keen on showing us the Datsun truck is one of those model series that may be forever gone but it certainly won’t be forgotten any time soon. Hence, his “modern retro homage to (the) reliable Datsun 720 pickup.” And, just to make sure his latest tribute has the proper atmosphere, it also packs a neat set of “retro” decals.
Otherwise, perhaps fans might have seen easily through the ruse, as the reinvented 720-series pickup truck piggybacks on the modern age design of the 2022 Nissan Frontier. As for our own two cents, we think there was no danger of accusing the CGI expert of cheating. After all, he did showcase both the vintage and modern inspiration to set the record straight.
