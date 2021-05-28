DarwinPro Aero Kit Turns McLaren 720S Into a Senna Lookalike For $18,550

When it’s all said and done, the McLaren 720S will go down as one of the most exceptional supercars ever built. It was one of the first-ever supercars to offer hypercar-like acceleration, thanks to its unbelievably advanced aerodynamics and that epic 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 powertrain that may or may not produce more than just the advertised 710 hp (720 ps).
According to McLaren, the 720S can accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds (even less if we’re counting to 60 mph), while 124 mph (200 kph) takes 7.8 seconds. Over a quarter-mile, this is a 10-second car easy, and if you keep going, you’ll eventually max out at 212 mph (341 kph).
That said, there are definitely more track-focused alternatives to the 720S out there, which is why the British carmaker eventually came up with the 765LT. Of course, it’s hard to do better than the Senna if what you’re going for is a road-legal track weapon, which is where this body kit by DarwinPro Aero comes in.
In exchange for just $18,550 (chump change by McLaren ownership standards), you can purchase the McLaren 720S SE2 GTR Style kit, which adds the likes of a new front bumper, side skirts, diffuser, rear wing, and so on. The bumper also includes upper front fascia elements, and it really changes the look of the 720S. It’s not identical to the Senna, but it is Senna-like if you will.
You also get a large shark fin uniting the roof with that massive rear wing that, by the way, extends into the rear bumper, and it goes without saying, everything is made from carbon fiber.
No official figures were released, but we’re pretty sure that if you fit your 720S with this aerodynamics kit, it will be a little less quick in a straight line. The upside should be improved performance around the twisty bits.
