Darth Vader’s Bugatti Collection Features the Chiron, Bolide, Centodieci, Others

Not all Darth Vader-inspired things have to be all-black. As fans of the original trilogy will tell you, Vader is in fact a Sith lord, which, according to Lucasfilm, feature a strong combination of red and black as far as their color theme is concerned.
Originally known as Anakin Skywalker, this character was slowly lured over to the dark side over the course of multiple movies. This means that he was originally one of the good guys, and it’s that type of personality split that can be applied to several Bugatti models that have been derived from the Chiron – taking what the latter already had to offer, but making it a lot more “menacing”, in name and in appearance.
These renderings come courtesy of graphic designer Shashank Das, who managed to grab every single major Bugatti model of the modern era and amplify its looks so that it wouldn’t seem out of place next to one of the best movie villains of all times.
This meant red light graphics front and rear, red accents, red paint and even red interiors, as far as we can make them out to be. As expected, it’s the Bolide that looks almost like something out of the Stars Wars universe. However, that’s mostly because of its original styling, and not the red and black theme. The most evil-looking “gaze” clearly belongs to the Centodieci, which Bugatti built as an homage to the iconic EB110.
Its 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine produces a staggering 1,578 hp (1,600 ps) and its production has been capped at 10 units, each priced at just under $9 million.
We also love how red headlight graphics look on the Chiron Pur Sport, but overall, that's not as spectacular of a car as any of these other models. Aside from the Chiron, Bolide and the Centodieci, Darth Vader’s digital car garage also holds the Bugatti Divo and the La Voiture Noire.
Of course, if you’d like to rank them by power output, the Bolide rises to the top yet again with its 1,825 hp (1,850 ps). The Centodieci is second, followed by the Divo with 1,479 hp (1,500 ps), the Chiron Pur Sport with the same output as the Divo, and then finally the La Voiture Noire - its performance figures remain unknown, although Bugatti admits that this bespoke offering likely has a lower top speed and acceleration times compared to the Chiron.
