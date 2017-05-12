Darth Vader Porsche 911 GT3 RS Rendered with New-Age Turbofan Wheels

Few images managed to portray the track-ready profile of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS like the one above. Sure, this is a rendering, but it packs details that might as well be real.









P.S.: Given the timing of the rendering, it's impossible to discuss the GT3 RS without thinking of the upcoming 991.2 incarnation of the track tool. And if the 2018 GT3 has managed to lap the Nurburgring in 7:12.7, we can't wait to get our hands on the stopwatch number of the The Darth Vader-themed Rennsport Neunelfer was gifted with a set of Turbofan wheels, while the rear-engined delight was also brought extremely close to the surface underneath it (we're talking about pixels here). Khyzyl Saleem , the young British artists behind this render, also dropped a brief description of his work: "Having fun modeling my own Turbofan wheel designs, can't wait to experiment more,"Unlike the Star Wars anti-hero, this Porscha can breath rather well. Factory intakes aside, the turbofan wheels were born for the purpose of sucking air from under the car and from inside the wheel well. As such, this 1970s innovation brought benefits in terms of both downforce and brake cooling.The Turbofan talk above means we have to remind you what happens when such retro-inspired rollers land on a 991 in the real world.And to (partially) stick with the GT3 RS theme, we'll bring the 911 GT Turbo back under the spotlights.We met the crossbreed back in November, at the Essen Motor Show, being amazed by the Turbo S trying to pass as a GT3 RS. Put together by German tuner JP Performance, the GT Turbo also throws in a host of other iconic Porscha elements, such as the said Turbofan wheels (not functional elements, but graphic ones) or the Apple Computer "tattoos" found on its white body. And you can check out this after-market-tastic Neunelfer in the image gallery to your right.P.S.: Given the timing of the rendering, it's impossible to discuss the GT3 RS without thinking of the upcoming 991.2 incarnation of the track tool. And if the 2018 GT3 has managed to lap the Nurburgring in 7:12.7, we can't wait to get our hands on the stopwatch number of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS