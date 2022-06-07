Dark Vader-Dark Audi RS3 Turns Into 700-HP Ripper With a Press of a Button

It might be old news, but It only takes a couple of seconds looking at the 2019 Audi RS3 exterior to know it means business. The frontal intakes and huge tail-pipes at the rear are a quick giveaway of its athletic capabilities. Zack Klapman of TheSmokingTire got the chance to drive a 700-hp RS3 that’ll give a McLaren 720S or Ferrari Pista a run for their money.
They say “still waters run deep.” Likewise, the RS3 might seem menacingly petite, but it packs enough power to turn things around on the track.
The 2019 RS3 comes stock with a turbocharged 2.5-liter 5-cylinder engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission making 400 hp (405 ps) and 345 lb-ft (480Nm) of torque. It has a top speed of 286 km/h (178 mph), redlines at 6,900 RPM, and can hit 60 mph in 4 seconds (97 kph).
But Klapman’s review 2019 RS3 isn’t your ordinary 400-hp daily driver. The owner, Chris, wanted to get more power out of it and, as a result, tuned it to 700 hp.
“With a little push of the button to go to the dynamic model, this now has 700 horsepower at the wheels, and on the right tires is capable of running a 9.9-second quarter-mile,” Klapman revealed.
Behind the wheel, Chris’ 2019 RS3 drives half as fast as a twin-turbo street-tuned Lamborghini. On the downside, Klapman feels the RS3 is a little stiff and bouncy and would do great with a pair of coilovers.
According to Klapman, Chris’ 2019 RS3 pulls these crazy numbers thanks to a bigger turbo, ECU map, and a mid-pipe and down-pipe tune. However, what’s impressive about this RS3 is that it’s making 700 hp on stock axles and transmission.
The RS3 is undoubtedly a phenomenal car. However, what makes it admirable is its capability to pull out tons of power from the stock engine with a cost-effective tune. As Klapman puts it, “you can have oligarch levels of power for summer job money.”
