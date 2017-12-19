Dark Sea Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Goes Deep

This Gen 2 GT3 is dressed in Dark Sea Blue, with the hue fitting the track animal like a glove. That's because we're looking at an understated hue, one that allows the Neunelfer to connect to the styling DNA of the brand.
Instagram chat mentions this as a demonstrator car for Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. For one thing, the rear-engined animal is currently parked in the said division's Zuffenhausen lair.
However, the said shade of blue isn't the only color found on the exterior of the Neunelfer
. For instance, the hood and the roof are adorned by a grey stripe that uses yellow on the sides to bring things together.
The wheels of the Porscha come in satin black, concealing banana-colored calipers. The latter signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware. And while come could expect the headlights to come with black inner graphics, the light units of the car come in silver. We have to mention these are the all-LED headlights.
Dark Sea Blue can also be found inside the car, where it covers an important part of the seats - this GT3 features the bucket units shared with the 918 Spyder.
In fact, these seats are a true work of art, since they manage to look the part while mixing no less than four colors. Oh, and did we mention the yellow seatbelts of this circuit-savvy toy?
While we're talking 991.2 GT3 goodies, we'll remind you that we recently delivered
a piece of real-world footage that showed a fleet of GT3 Touring Package and 911 Carrera T machines hanging out in Monaco.
More shots of the PTS Dark Sea Blue (meerblau; non-metallic UNI; A5G) 991.2 GT3 from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur in Zuffenhausen, courtesy of @jamessofronas via Rennlist. Swipe right for shots of the interior, where the highlight is the Leather to Sample upholstery of the full bucket seats with deviated piping in Racing Yellow. My understanding is this will be a demonstrator car for Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur to showcase some of the customization possibilities.
