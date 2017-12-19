Dark Sea Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Goes Deep

More shots of the PTS Dark Sea Blue (meerblau; non-metallic UNI; A5G) 991.2 GT3 from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur in Zuffenhausen, courtesy of @jamessofronas via Rennlist. Swipe right for shots of the interior, where the highlight is the Leather to Sample upholstery of the full bucket seats with deviated piping in Racing Yellow. My understanding is this will be a demonstrator car for Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur to showcase some of the customization possibilities. Also, many thanks to the quite literally hundreds of readers who shared with us your #PorscheMoments. Beyond surprised by the sheer scale of the responses. It has cemented my admiration for the community of Porsche enthusiasts. I promise to get to everyone when I have pockets of time. #PTSRS

