Dark Grid Worries Are Over, F-150 Lightning Has Us Outage-Covered For Three Days

With the impending rivalry between the 2022 F-150 Lightning and 2024 Chevy Silverado EV, Ford had to do something. Not to mention the Rivian R1T or GMC Hummer EV woes. So many worries...
Thanks to a partnership with Sunrun, “the nation’s leading solar company,” FoMoCo strategists are erasing one major concern off the negative bucket list. We are fairly sure everyone has experienced a power outage at least once during the modern, electricity-driven lifestyle we have now. It is an annoying thing. And makes people say all kinds of less than nice stuff about their utility providers.
Ford has decided to do something about it. Perhaps they were impressed by the Ford F-150 PowerBoost that saved a wedding. Back then, a hybrid truck became the hero of the night, keeping the lights and the party on during an uncool power outage. Well, we bet that dark grids are of much higher concern in other places than weddings – such as hospitals, for example.
But even at home, it can become a pesky nuisance. No worries from now on, thanks to an available Ford Intelligent Backup Power feature on the F-150 Lightning that can assist during an electrical outage. Ford and Sunrun have announced a recent partnership “to advance home energy storage and solar power using the EV truck to power homes and help accelerate the adoption of zero-carbon solar energy.”
Even better, when using Sunrun as the “preferred installer for F-150 Lightning home charging solutions” in certain areas, the customers can also take advantage of an integrated solar energy assembly. That way, owners can use both the system and truck to power their homes in case of emergency (instead of a backup generator), as well as recharge the vehicle with clean, renewable energy.
The (best) use case scenario is simple. A 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning equipped with an extended-range battery system will be capable of storing up to 131 kWh of energy. Based on the average U.S. home energy use of 30 kWh per day, the electric truck can provide full power (at up to 9.6 kWh) for up to three days. Or even as long as “10 days, when used in conjunction with solar power or rationing.”
