Daring 2023 Kia Sportage Has Starting MSRP of $25,990, Feisty AWD X-Pro Is $35k

We have seen way too many “twin” generations across the contemporary automotive landscape. So, it is a breath of fresh air when an automaker dares to stand out in the evolutionary crowd.
Hyundai and Kia are chief among them, as of late. A notable example would be the 2023 Sportage crossover SUV. One which made a huge aesthetic jump from insipid looks to utter quirkiness. It may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but there is no denying that it comes with its charm.
The audacious front end is something that cannot be unseen. Just like the twistedly flowing rear end is unforgettable. One thing should not have given us headaches, though. That would be pricing. So, Kia America has recently announced the MSRP details for the 2023 Sportage. Just the normal lineup, not the hybrid or PHEV models, unfortunately. Those will surely come soon enough.
As opposed to the bland 2022 Kia Sportage that kicked off at $24,090, there is a sensible price hike for the all-new 2023 model year. The crossover SUV now starts from $25,990 with the same front-wheel-drive LX model. Alas, nothing is cheaper these days, not even the destination, which in this case has also soared from $1,175 to $1,215, on top of MSRP.
Going AWD will incur a charge of $27,790 for the 2023 Sportage LX. Additional trim levels are readily available, such as the EX, SX, or SX-Prestige. Even better, Kia is said to “recalibrate the SUV segment with a larger and more capable lineup featuring the all-new X-Line and Sportage X-Pro trims and forthcoming electrified versions.”
The X-Line and X-Pro are also readily available for purchase at Kia dealerships across the nation. The former has a starting MSRP of $30,790, followed by the $34,990 Sportage X-Pro, and the $36,790 Sportage X-Pro Prestige. One thing of note is that all three of them are only available with an all-wheel-drive system.
