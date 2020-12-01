Dare to Make That Safari Adventure Alongside This Roll-Caged 1976 Ford Bronco

Many Blue Oval fans are patiently waiting for the company to finally start producing the reinvented 2021 Ford Bronco in two- and four-door configurations. The base Bronco kicks off at under $30k, and the off-road-tastic Wildtrack is going for almost $47k, meaning the 2-Door doesn't exactly break the bank in stock configuration. That is before you start adding optional goodies and some accessories, though.
Ford has already declared it baked more than 200 accessories for the Bronco – they haven’t even uploaded them all in the Build & Price online configurator tool. That’s great for those looking for ample choice when creating their perfect build, but it does not solve the case of people who could get confused by the myriad of options and additional elements.
Also, even after everyone made up their mind – including those 190k reservation holders – Ford is still pushing the patience envelope, because the first Broncos are not expected to start churning off the assembly line until late March next year.
For those who prefer to have the upgrades already done, for fans of the restomod category, or simply for those who are just looking for an adventure-ready Ford Bronco, we have here an example that ticks all the boxes, and then some.
Granted, the build is up for sale from classic car dealership Cars Remember When with a price to match – it's listed for no less than $94,900. But the enhancements seem worthy of the bill. This blue with a black interior model from 1976 is a late-model example from the first generation, one that has been restored and upgraded all-around.
The exterior lures with its roll-caged Safari top, while the interior sports just “The Bare Necessities,” as Baloo likes to sing to Mowgli. Among those you'll find power steering and brakes, Dakota Digital gauges, heated front seats, as well as a four-point safety harness for everyone on board.
Then there’s the matter of the V8 hiding underneath the hood, a throttle body fuel injected 302 cu. in. (5.0-liter) V8 that’s mated to an automatic transmission. Underneath the body, this Bronco rides on Fox shocks, so it should be ready and hungry for any adventure the moment the deal is sealed.
