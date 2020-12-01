Dare to Make That Safari Adventure Alongside This Roll-Caged 1976 Ford Bronco

Many Blue Oval fans are patiently waiting for the company to finally start producing the reinvented 2021 Ford Bronco in two- and four-door configurations. The base Bronco kicks off at under $30k, and the off-road-tastic Wildtrack is going for almost $47k, meaning the 2-Door doesn't exactly break the bank in stock configuration. That is before you start adding optional goodies and some accessories, though.

32 photos