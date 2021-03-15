Darc Mono Carbon Expedition Vehicle Is Your $295K Ticket to Escape Civilization

Here’s the truth. Technology has changed, and so have building techniques and materials. In turn, that leads to countless ideas, some of which have spewed into the expedition vehicle lifestyle, finally giving birth to the behemoth you see here, the Darc Mono. You’ll understand the name shortly.
To make things nice and simple, the Mono is a custom-built expedition vehicle, inspired from Dakar racing trucks, capable of dominating rugged terrain and doing it in comfort and style. It all starts with a 2020 Iveco Daily base vehicle fitted with permanent 4x4 drive, and a 3.0-liter 4-cylinder engine that crunches out 177 hp (180 PS) and 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) of torque.
Chassis features include a KW fully adaptive on- and off-road suspension with 17-inch wheels holding onto 36-inch AT tires. A Darc Mono custom steel subframe with carbon fiber underbody protection is sure to take whatever your journey will throw at you. You'll also find Darc Mono tubing bull bars coated in black powder, a carbon fiber roof rack, and a winch suitable for up to 22,000 lb (9,979 kg). But most of these features will cost extra.
For a moment, imagine you’ve just purchased one of these carbon shells. Remember, this is a fully customizable vehicle, meaning you and the Darc team will work together to create the perfect fit for you. To understand what you’ll be receiving, Tom Konecny, the man in charge of strategy and design, has this to say. “When saying ‘best in class’ - we mean it. Our designers, product managers and engineers evaluate each component included in the MONO based on its function, quality and design. No matter if it is manufactured in-house or bought from one of our partners, we must be certain it lives up to our challenging demands.”
capabilities onboard.
The kitchen is equipped with a Thetford stove and Dometic fridge/freezer with hotel-grade fittings. Drawers, shelve and countless cupboards offer enough space to pack all the necessities for off-grid life. The dining table seats four to five guests during meals, but it’s at night when the magic happens. When you’re ready for bed, what initially looks like part of the ceiling, reveals a bed that lowers, leaving a skylight in its wake.
A feature that you won’t find on other expedition vehicles in this class is the office and entertainment center. This designated space is perfectly tuned to allow for true digital nomad work, providing ample storage space and power sources for your devices, not to mention a 5.1 surround sound system. Just imagine the board meetings while elephants and lions are roaming around outside. Oh, the envy.
There are countless safety and comfort features Darc offers, including (and not limited to) A/C and heating, LED lighting, 230 liters (60.7 gallons) of freshwater, a 12-volt 495-amp-hour battery, hot water boiler, plumbing system, and finally, a solar panel. The only downside is that some of these will cost you extra.
If you look to spend the $295,000 starting price for a Mono, by the time you’re done adding all the extras, you will easily go way beyond that. The team have started taking orders at the beginning of March 2021, with the first vehicles expected to be delivered in August 2021. Needless to say, this sort of purchase is the kind that changes your entire lifestyle, not just your weekends, so make sure you’re ready for it.
