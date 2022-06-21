Danish E-Ferry Sets World Record for Having Sailed 50 Nautical Miles on a Single Charge

Many paths in the maritime industry are said to lead to emissions-free transportation, from the use of various alternative fuels to hybrid-electric propulsion systems. This Danish electric ferry, claiming to be the most powerful of its kind, proves that battery-electric propulsion can be one of the best answers.
Danfoss Editron is gearing up to submit a new world record to Guiness World Records. The e-ferry that’s equipped with the company’s electric drivetrains and motors has successfully sailed for 50 nautical miles (57.5 miles/92.6 km) without having to recharge its batteries.
This is double of what the ferry typically covers on its regular route of 22 nautical miles, before having to recharge. And, most importantly, it’s the longest distance ever covered on a single charge by an e-ferry designed for passenger and car transportation.
The Ellen electric ferry set this record earlier this month, while returning from the 7th Annual Global Conference on Energy Efficiency. As if to demonstrate the conclusions reached by the representatives of the industry, government, and community at the event in Sonderborg, Denmark, Ellen travelled longer than ever before on a single charge.
The 197-foot (60 meters) ferry was designed by Jens Kristensen Consulting Naval Architects, and built by Soby Vaerft. It was meant to carry 198 passengers during the busy summer months, with enough room on its open deck for 31 cars or five trucks. Typically traveling at 12 knots (13.8 mph/22.2 kph) it connects two islands in Southern Denmark.
Ellen was meant to break records right from the start. According to Danfoss, it boasts the largest battery pack for maritime use (adding up to 4.3 MWh) and it claims to be the first e-ferry that doesn’t include an emergency back-up generator. It relies only on the Danfoss Editron system comprised of two 750 kW propulsion motors and two 250 kW thruster motors. Danfoss also provided the onshore charging station for the e-ferry.
Ellen made its debut on June 1, 2019, and claims to be the world’s longest-ranging battery-electric ferry. This recent world record seems to confirm it.
