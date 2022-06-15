autoevolution
Danish Architecture in a German Art Garden? Raus Offers an Immersive Off-Grid Experience
While searching for habitats that offer the peak of interior and exterior styling, I've run across the Raus cabins, a group of off-grid housing found hidden in the forests of Germany.

15 Jun 2022
If you're ever in Berlin, Germany, and need a place to stay overnight, or simply choose to take a small break from your busy life, then you can simply search Google for Raus Cabins. When you do that, you'll be invited to rest your weary bones in the middle of the Wehrmuehle Art Garden, only to wake up the next day to the sound of birds chirping and a hot breakfast waiting outside on your patio.

That's right folks, you can spend as many nights as you want in one of these buggers; just make sure to bring the cash for your stay. They are rentable hotel rooms hidden deep in nature's bosom, ready to rid you of any and all stress that our modern day-to-day lives may bring.

Now, the crew behind these structures is an architectural design and manufacturing group dubbed Sigurd Larsen. Started in 2010 by Sigurd Larsen, this group has raised Danish-inspired structures in countries all over Europe. From Denmark, Austria, Greece, and Germany, if you like simple elegance that brings you one step closer to nature, Sigurd Larsen is the team for your dreams.

Heck, the Raus cabin is situated in a garden that's been so cared for and tended to that it's considered art, or are the structures found in the garden the true art? No matter how you look at it, the Raus can be regarded as a work of art.

Let's say you find yourself standing in front of one of these cabins (currently, only one has been completed). When that happens, you'll be invited into a temporary home that sits nestled at the base of a massive tree. Its branches hang over the habitat as if to protect this precious fruit.

Since the Raus appears to have been weather treated by charring the exterior wood, it may look frail; it's anything but. Shou Sugi Ban, a method perfected in Japan, protects wood from the elements and pests. With a couple of reflective windows, the exterior is complete. Let's not forget the patio that allows you to drink tea and coffee while you crisp up like a lizard in the sun.

Inside the Raus, the Sigurd Larsen continues the black tone of the exterior with stained walls throughout the home. Why black? According to Larsen's website, it's to "allow for an unbroken view of nature." When you think about it, green and other color tones of nature seem to pop into view better against a black backdrop as opposed to white, which tends to attract the eye much more profoundly. G.G. Larsen, G.G.

Just imagine falling asleep late at night, the interior of your home already having helped your eyes adjust to the night. With lights out, you sleep under a clear sky, obscured only by tree branches, with a slight breeze running through the Raus. The next day, birds chirping let you know it's time to arise from your slumber. Once you open your eyes, that black interior doesn't blind your sensitive eyes. With your peripheral vision, a green world makes you turn your head. Now you understand why the black interior.

With hotel slippers on your feet, you head to the kitchen, ready a pot of water for coffee, and stare out of the massive window in front of you. No need to head back to bed to enjoy the view, just plop down on the couch waiting next to the galley. All that's left to do is brush your teeth, maybe take a shower. That's done in a stylish yet minimalist bathroom with a skylight above. It should make for one hell of a showering experience.

At the end of the day, you too can taste this lifestyle, and all it takes is around €180 ($190 at current exchange rates) for a Sunday night stay. Considering this baby is suitable for up to four guests with a bunk option, it sounds like one heck of a deal to sleep and wake up in the woods, cradled by Danish architecture and taste.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

