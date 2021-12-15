Daniel Ricciardo Had Amazing Views of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton's Final Lap

4 This Weekend Will Host Formula 1's Most Nerve-Racking Race, and You Must Watch It

Formula One's final race was surely eventful, and the final lap will probably become one of the most controversial in the sport's history. New footage from Daniel Ricciardo's camera shows just how Verstappen overtook Hamilton.



It's been a few days since Formula One's finale, and, most likely, Lewis Hamilton's fans are still shaken. The controversial final lap has sparked a lot of outrage. Instead of rambling about things you already know, let's move on to something extraordinary: one of Daniel Ricciardo's car cameras.

The Aussie driver had a fantastic view of Max Verstappen's overtake on Lewis Hamilton, which ended up getting him his first F1 World Championship title.

The entire race, Lewis Hamilton had dominated the tracks, way ahead of everyone. But, it's all about luck sometimes. And tire wear. And his luck failed him on Sunday. And so did the tire change strategy. The Red Bull driver passed the Mercedes-Petronas car during the final lap, denying the British his record-breaking eighth Formula One world title.

The stunning new footage gives us a completely different view of the final lap, and it's as exciting as it was on Sunday afternoon. Ricciardo, one lap behind, found himself positioned behind Verstappen and Hamilton, and it was like having a front-row seat at the world's most exciting show. The Aussie driver came in 12th in the race and finished the season in the eighth position. But the spectacle he witnessed on the Yas Marina Circuit is kind of a prize in itself.

Speaking about the final results of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the McLaren driver was very blunt and admitted it was "pretty f***** up" after controversial decisions from the FIA's race director during the final five laps of the race.

Although this wasn't the end a lot of people were expecting, one thing is for sure: it was spectacular, nerve-wracking, and gives you the chance to realize how unpredictable motor racing can get.