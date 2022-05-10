Dane Cook Parting Ways With Not Just One, But Three of His “Favorite” Cars

Comedian Dane Cook made quite a shocking announcement on his social media as he revealed he’s parting ways with three of his “favorite” cars. So far, he’s announced he’s selling his 1969 Pontiac GTO and his Lamborghini Huracan.
Dane Cook, stand-up comedian and actor, reportedly splashed on two Lamborghini Huracans in 2015. Seven years later, he decided he's got too many.
In a surprising post on social media shared on Tuesday, May 10, the comedian revealed he will be parting ways with three of his “favorite” cars. He didn’t mention the reason, but he doesn’t seem to be very happy about the sale. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he’s estimated at around $35 million, so money doesn’t seem to be the problem. Since he hasn’t confirmed the reason why he’s selling them, one can only guess.
The first, announced on Instagram, is a 1969 Pontiac GTO Ram Air IV. Cook's GTO comes with a 6.6-liter V8 engine, mated with a four-speed manual transmission, delivering 366 horsepower. Bought from General Motors with an original black exterior and a black interior, it was later converted to a red leather interior. The muscle car comes with just under 70k miles on the clock (68,650 mi/ 110,481 km), but the price hasn't been disclosed.
The second one was announced on his TikTok account, and it’s his first-gen Lambo Huracan. He wrote it’s “hard to let go” of the supercar but added that he knows “someone’s gonna love her” as much as he did. There, he shared a video of the vehicle, which, according to him is in “mint” condition, with “not even 5k miles” on the clock.
For the listing, the actor collaborated with Banned Auto Group in Los Angeles, California. Cook hasn’t announced what the third car is yet but promised he would “soon.” He didn’t give any details about how much he’s asking for either two of his cars available for sale.
