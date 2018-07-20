Dana White Gets Son Aidan a Land Rover Defender V8 on 16th Birthday

What did you get for your sweet 16? Dana White’s son, Aidan, who has already made his debut as an amateur boxer, got his own private ranger in Las Vegas and a limited-edition Land Rover.
How’s that for reaching ultimate baller status at a very young age? Then again, he is the son of the UFC President, so he’s probably already accustomed to the best of the best, regardless of still being a teen.
As you can see in the Instagram video below, Aidan rang in his 16th birthday surrounded by hundreds of friends, at Drai’s in Las Vegas. He got a private pool party during the day and a private concert at night, and dad Dana White picked up the tab.
Performers included Migos and A$AP Rocky, with DJ Carnage at the booth. It was a blast, and Aidan himself had so much fun that he even did a spot of crowd-diving.
However, that wasn’t all. Birthday boys and girls must also get presents, not just a party thrown in their honor, no matter how high-profile the celebrities attending them. One of the presents Dana got his son was a limited-edition Land Rover Defender, fully customized to suit his taste and personality, TMZ reports.
Aidan posed with his new set of wheels and his party guests, but he’s yet to show off the car on social media. However, knowing him and how open he is with his fans and followers, he will be doing that pretty soon.
The report doesn’t mention it, but this being a limited-edition car, chances are Aidan got one of the 150 Defender Works V8 70th Anniversary Edition cars, which sold out just one month after it was announced. Powered by a Jaguar V8, it comes with a price tag starting at £150,000 (approximately $195,00).
In May last year, White had a net worth estimated at $500 million. Paying over $200K on a new car for his teenage son is just a drop in the ocean for him.
As you can see in the Instagram video below, Aidan rang in his 16th birthday surrounded by hundreds of friends, at Drai’s in Las Vegas. He got a private pool party during the day and a private concert at night, and dad Dana White picked up the tab.
Performers included Migos and A$AP Rocky, with DJ Carnage at the booth. It was a blast, and Aidan himself had so much fun that he even did a spot of crowd-diving.
However, that wasn’t all. Birthday boys and girls must also get presents, not just a party thrown in their honor, no matter how high-profile the celebrities attending them. One of the presents Dana got his son was a limited-edition Land Rover Defender, fully customized to suit his taste and personality, TMZ reports.
Aidan posed with his new set of wheels and his party guests, but he’s yet to show off the car on social media. However, knowing him and how open he is with his fans and followers, he will be doing that pretty soon.
The report doesn’t mention it, but this being a limited-edition car, chances are Aidan got one of the 150 Defender Works V8 70th Anniversary Edition cars, which sold out just one month after it was announced. Powered by a Jaguar V8, it comes with a price tag starting at £150,000 (approximately $195,00).
In May last year, White had a net worth estimated at $500 million. Paying over $200K on a new car for his teenage son is just a drop in the ocean for him.
Happy Birthday my son @aidan_white_ Happy 16!!!!! Thank u @migos @djcarnage @ogeverlast @asaprocky amazing night!!!!!!!!