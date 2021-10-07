Mazda Develops Flexible Production System to Help If It Makes the Wrong Bets

5 Floating 525 Ft Science Lab Nuyina Is the World’s Most Advanced Polar Research Ship

4 North America to Receive Its First Zero Emission, Fully Electric Car Ferries

3 UK Is Investing in World’s First Hydrogen Fuel Cell-Powered Autonomous Vessels

2 Rolls-Royce to Develop and Sell Autonomous Vessel Control Systems With Sea Machines

1 World’s First Ship for Compressed Hydrogen Transport to Be Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cells

More on this:

Damen's First 242-Ft Fast Crew Supplier Aces Sea Trials, It Focuses on Comfort and Safety

The first Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 7011 class vessel from Damen reaches another milestone, successfully completing its sea trials off the Turkish coast. It will soon set sail to the Netherlands. 6 photos



It is a 242 ft (74 m)



As explained by Damen, the design of the FCS 7011 incorporates Damen’s Sea Axe bow to reduce slamming to a minimum during transit. Also with comfort in mind, the accommodation is located just aft of mid-ships, and there are interceptors fitted within the ship’s stern. All these contribute to a reduction in pitch and roll motions during sailing.



As already mentioned, safety is another priority for Damen with its FCS 7011, which is why the



Damen has had a busy year, announcing another big accomplishment just one month ago, when its Antarctic Supply Research Vessel called



With a focus on comfort and safety, the FCS 7011 has been designed as a cost-effective crew transportation solution and a more convenient option to helicopter transport. It was a lengthy project that took five years for the ship to be completed, from marketing research and design to its engineering and building.It is a 242 ft (74 m) ship capable of transporting up to 122 passengers in a single trip, at a maximum speed of 40 knots. It has a deck area of 376 sq ft (35 sq m) and an aluminum hull construction. The crew change vessel enables safe transfers in conditions with waves that are up to 9.8 ft (3 m) high and journey times of up to 12 hours.As explained by Damen, the design of the FCS 7011 incorporates Damen’s Sea Axe bow to reduce slamming to a minimum during transit. Also with comfort in mind, the accommodation is located just aft of mid-ships, and there are interceptors fitted within the ship’s stern. All these contribute to a reduction in pitch and roll motions during sailing.As already mentioned, safety is another priority for Damen with its FCS 7011, which is why the vessel is equipped with an advanced control system. A custom-made gangway from Ampelmann is part of it and it's going to be installed once the ship arrives in the Netherlands.Damen has had a busy year, announcing another big accomplishment just one month ago, when its Antarctic Supply Research Vessel called Nuyina set sail from the Netherlands, embarking on a seven-week voyage to Tasmania. It is the most advanced polar research ship in the world, featuring next-generation equipment and over 5,380 sq ft (500 sq m) of science labs and offices.

load press release