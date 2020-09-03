Damd’s Suzuki Jimny Cosplays as A First-Gen Land Rover Defender

Despite its humble proportions and modest power output figures, Suzuki’s Jimny earned a reputation as one competent off-road machine over the years. Although it may not be a household name in the United States, almost three million units have been sold worldwide since its launch in April 1970. While Suzuki’s Sidekick and Samurai may have been surprisingly successful on Uncle Sam’s soil, the manufacturer retired from the U.S. market in 2012.
As of the 2020 model in Jimny’s range, it features a boxy design that makes it look a lot meaner than it actually is. Length and width wise, this little devil’s dimensions are similar to a Fiat 500’s, but its height is close to that of a Ford Edge. Nonetheless, it prides itself with an incredibly spacious cabin that’ll have its occupants wonder how this compact SUV can possibly be so roomy. As long as you’re not expecting any luxury, it’ll certainly do the trick!
Suzuki’s pocket beast is brought to life by a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter inline-four engine. At 6,000 revs, this powerplant is capable of generating up to 100 bhp, along with 96 pound-feet (130 Nm) of torque at 4,000 rpm. A five-speed manual transmission is tasked with channeling this force to an Allgrip Pro all-wheel-drive system, but a four-speed automatic gearbox is optional.
However, an 88.6-inch (225 cm) wheelbase allows it to tackle treacherous terrain with ease, joined by a two-speed low-range transfer case and recirculating-ball steering, as well as front and rear live axles. Additionally, the car’s off-road ability is further enhanced by 15-inch all-season tires that hug its alloy wheels.
One thing’s for sure, Suzuki’s miniature SUV is a highly customizable platform, and a Japanese firm had a fair bit of fun transforming it into imitations of larger 4x4 beasts, such as the Ford Bronco or Mercedes G-Class. The company in question is none other than Damd, a renowned manufacturer of aftermarket components for Japan’s top automotive brands, including Mazda, Subaru and Toyota.
Among Damd’s spectacular tuning modules, we’ll come across one of their Jimny-based projects, nicknamed Little D. It consists of a comprehensive body kit that honors Land Rover’s almighty first-generation Defender, and I’ll have to admit; I dig it.
The front and rear bumpers have been removed, making room for a stunning set of Defender-inspired custom counterparts. In terms of chassis upgrades, this bad boy crawls on 16-inch APIO Wildboar SR wheels. Alternatively, Damd’s customers may opt for Dean Cross Country wheels.
On the other hand, if you were expecting any performance adjustments, I’m afraid I’ll have to disappoint you; this package only takes care of the visual side of things. For those who might prefer to avoid a full-blown conversion, each and every component can also be purchased individually.
Personally, I find it adorable how Suzuki’s bite-sized Jimny aspires to be more aggressive with these visual enhancements. Don’t get me wrong, it manages to look pretty damn vicious, but remains the cute little SUV we all know under its new bodywork.
