Damaged Harley-Davidson Street Bob Turns into Custom Restarter

“Deeper, wider, blacker, louder.” These are the words custom Harley-Davidson garage Thunderbike uses to describe its latest build, the Restarter. Unlike most of their creations, which arrived at the shop in (near) perfect order, this was was remade after suffering a “little mishap” that made it cheap to have and convert.
We are not told exactly what that mishap was, or how big the damage to the bike was, but we get a pretty good idea about that as we’re told some parts, especially at the rear, had to be completely replaced, and a new coat of paint had to be applied.
“It stood somewhat disarranged on our yard, not hopelessly, but in such a way that some exchange parts had to be replaced. Instead of using the original equipment, our customer decided to make a small modification. Deeper, wider, blacker, louder could be the short summary of the measures,” the garage says about the build.
The first thing one notices when looking at this bike is the fact that it sits lower than your regular Street Bob. That’s due to the fitting of small fork kit that dropped the bike’s height by 30 mm (1.1-inches). The rear end of the bike received a new fender, but also a new seat, upholstered in leather with seams in a diamond pattern.
The engine of the bike is the stock Milwaukee-Eight good for 91 hp - it got enhanced with the fitting of a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system, and an air filter of Thunderbike make.
As usual, Thunderbike does not say how much the build ended up costing, but they do list most of the parts used, so we get a pretty close idea of the amount: that would be around 4,200 euros ($4,900).
We’re not told how much the salvaged Street Bob was worth, but given how a new one starts at around $14,500, what we have here is a custom bike that probably cost a bit over the $10k threshold.
