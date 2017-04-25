autoevolution

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Will Retire From NASCAR Cup Series After This Season

 
25 Apr 2017, 15:46 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Auto Motorsport
Dale Earnhardt Jr. has announced his retirement from NASCAR after the 2017 season.
The announcement was made by Hendrick Motorsports, his current team, in a press release published today. Earnhardt Jr. was elected Most Popular Driver for 14 times during his career, which began in 1999. He was 24 at the time, and he accomplished 26 wins in 603 starts until the day of the announcement.

Dale Jr. holds two championship wins in what is known today as the NASCAR XFINITY Series, along with two Daytona 500 crowns. The latter two were won in 2004 and 2014.

The number 88 driver had eight starts this season, and his best finish was fifth place at the Texas Motor Speedway, a competition that was held on April 9, 2017.

Dale Jr. is currently ranked 24th in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings. He has proven his abilities in the sport, and managed to win at the biggest and fastest ovals in the series, including six first place finishes at Talladega Superspeedway.

Earnhardt Jr. has been with his current team for ten seasons, but he had known his current boss since the 1980s. He even signed a “lifetime contract” with him on a napkin as a joke in 1991, Nascar.com informs.

The driver used to race under the number eight, but later switched to 88. He has suffered several concussions in his career, which has turned him into a safety advocate for the athletes who went through high-speed crashes.

It is believed that Dale Jr. inherited the fans from his late father, who lost his life on the last lap of a race at Daytona 500 in 2001. His personality and humorous approach to social media have brought him new fans, who are believed to continue to follow the athlete even as he puts his helmet back in the box.

There's no word on who will replace the driver in the team, but we should learn more on the topic as the next season approaches.
Dale Earnhardt Jr Earnhardt Jr NASCAR racing motorsport Chevrolet
press release
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our CHEVROLET Testdrives:

2015 Chevrolet Colorado71
2015 Chevrolet Trax62
2014 CHEVROLET Camaro RS Convertible73
CHEVROLET SS81
2014 CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray 87
CHEVROLET Camaro SS Convertible 72