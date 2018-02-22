Daimler Trucks Executive: "If Tesla Semi Delivers, Something Has Passed Us By"

After the euphoria following the vehicle's unveiling - further boosted by the presence of the next-gen Roadster sports car - had passed, a lot of people were suddenly finding themselves saying: "wait a minute..."

Based on the efficiency revealed by Elon Musk, most analysts seemed to agree the Semi would need a battery pack of roughly 1 MWh (1,000 kWh, or at least ten times bigger than anything Tesla currently has on offer). With today's technology and prices - and even the ones estimated for 2019 - selling the Semi for the advertised prices would very little to help with Tesla's profitability. In fact, it would probably sink it.



Martin Daum, the big honcho at Daimler Trucks, seems to agree. Talking to the journalists after the unveiling of the



Looking at the numbers, it's easy to understand Mr. Daum's skepticism: the eActros has a 240 kWh battery pack, a maximum payload of 23 tons, a maximum range of 200 km (124 miles), and unknown acceleration and price; by contrast, the Tesla Semi will carry double that for more than double the range (500 miles/800 km, as we've said) as well as



However, the Daimler official is missing something. First of all, look at what the Tesla truck looks like, and then gaze at the eActros as well. Notice anything different? Ignoring the importance of aerodynamics and how much air friction affects efficiency is a mistake electric truck manufacturers won't have the luxury of ignoring anymore.



