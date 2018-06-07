autoevolution
 

Daimler Shows Off Two New Electric Freightliner Trucks for the U.S.

7 Jun 2018, 8:14 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
While Tesla is still struggling to make the Semi a reality, Daimler is pushing the pedal to the metal when it comes to electric mobility in the transportation sector.
3 photos
Daimler electric trucksDaimler electric trucks
On Wednesday, the Germans officially announced the creation of the new E-Mobility Group (EMG), which would be in charge with developing the future electric drive systems for the Trucks and Buses division.

With the announcement came the presentation of two new electric trucks wearing the Freightliner nameplate. The first is a variant of the M2 106, meant for the medium segment (9 to 12 tons gross vehicle weight) and the other of the Cascadia, meant for the over 15 tons gross vehicle weight segment.

The eCascadia is powered by a 550 kWh battery pack that gives the truck a maximum range of up to 400 km (250 miles), with recharging to 80 percent capacity possible in 90 minutes. The electric motors powering the wheels develop 730 horsepower.

The smaller eM2 106 is fitted with 325 Kwh batteries that allow for a range of up to 370 km (230 miles) and electric motors rated at 480 horsepower. Recharging to 80 percent is done within 60 minutes.

The first 30 examples of the new electric trucks would enter operational testing in the course of this year, as part of the fleet of select Daimler customers.

The addition of the two new trucks to the lineup of existing electric transport platforms makes Daimler the company with the broadest portfolio of fully-electric commercial vehicles in the world.

The lineup already included electric versions of the Mercedes-Benz Actros, Canter, Citaro and the Thomas Built Saf-T Liner C2 Jouley school bus.

“We expect increasing demand for electric trucks and buses, and are also receiving these signals from our customers,” said Frank Reintjes, Daimler’s executive in charge with the Trucks and Buses business.

“Only manufacturers who lead the field in both conventional drive systems and electric drive systems are able to offer convincing solutions, technically and business-wise."
Daimler trucsk daimler freightliner electric truck Freightliner Cascadia
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Drifting Guide for Dummies Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Booth Girls Have Cooties Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How the European eCall Emergency System Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough WLTP and RDE Tests Explained A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Bush Winch Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ A-Class L SedanMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L Sedan CompactMERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205) Coupe CabrioMERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMANMERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMAN LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACHMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACH LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205) CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 