Daimler Shows Off Two New Electric Freightliner Trucks for the U.S.

While Tesla is still struggling to make the Semi a reality, Daimler is pushing the pedal to the metal when it comes to electric mobility in the transportation sector.
On Wednesday, the Germans officially announced the creation of the new E-Mobility Group (EMG), which would be in charge with developing the future electric drive systems for the Trucks and Buses division.
With the announcement came the presentation of two new electric trucks wearing the Freightliner nameplate. The first is a variant of the M2 106, meant for the medium segment (9 to 12 tons gross vehicle weight) and the other of the Cascadia, meant for the over 15 tons gross vehicle weight segment.
The eCascadia is powered by a 550 kWh battery pack that gives the truck a maximum range of up to 400 km (250 miles), with recharging to 80 percent capacity possible in 90 minutes. The electric motors powering the wheels develop 730 horsepower.
The smaller eM2 106 is fitted with 325 Kwh batteries that allow for a range of up to 370 km (230 miles) and electric motors rated at 480 horsepower. Recharging to 80 percent is done within 60 minutes.
The first 30 examples of the new electric trucks would enter operational testing in the course of this year, as part of the fleet of select Daimler customers.
The addition of the two new trucks to the lineup of existing electric transport platforms makes Daimler the company with the broadest portfolio of fully-electric commercial vehicles in the world.
The lineup already included electric versions of the Mercedes-Benz Actros, Canter, Citaro and the Thomas Built Saf-T Liner C2 Jouley school bus.
“We expect increasing demand for electric trucks and buses, and are also receiving these signals from our customers,” said Frank Reintjes, Daimler’s executive in charge with the Trucks and Buses business.
“Only manufacturers who lead the field in both conventional drive systems and electric drive systems are able to offer convincing solutions, technically and business-wise."
