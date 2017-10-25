Daimler's E-FUSO Concept Is a 23-Ton All-Electric Tesla Semi Rival (of Sorts)

Earlier this year, a high-ranking official at Daimler's truck business in Asia talked about the Tesla Semi
and how his company has nothing to fear from it at the moment.
Fast-forward a few months and the Daimler E-FUSO Vision One heavy-duty electric truck is introduced at the Tokyo Motor Show. It is by no means a direct rival for the Tesla
Semi, but it does represent a move up the scale for Daimler, who previously only made light-duty battery-powered trucks (like the eCanter).
The E-FUSO Vision One has a gross weight of 23 tons and can carry a payload of approximately 11 tons, which is only two tons fewer than the equivalent diesel version. Since Elon Musk pushed back the Tesla Semi
event a couple of times, we're still waiting for November 16 to find out more about his company's first commercial vehicle, but expect it to have superior hauling capability considering it sits a few segments higher.
If anything, the E-FUSO shows Daimler is serious about continuing the push for electrification started by its Mercedes-Benz
brand into the truck segment as well, even though this particular model is only a concept so far. In fact, Daimler claims that all FUSO models will soon have an electric version as well, anticipating the growing need for non-polluting vehicles across the world.
The E-FUSO Vision One can be equipped with a battery pack of up to 300 kWh, which should be enough to give the heavy-duty electric truck a maximum range of 350 kilometers (220 miles). That's below what Musk suggested we should expect from the Semi, but then again it is also a smaller truck, one that could be used in urban areas as well where distances are shorter.
Daimler did not reveal anything about the concept's powertrain, but electric motors are a perfect fit for commercial vehicles tasked with moving heavy payloads around. The company says it sees the E-FUSO becoming operational in four years in "mature markets like Japan, Europe or the U.S.
"