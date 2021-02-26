5 Ram 5500 by Adventure Trucks Is an Off-Road Condo With a 22,000-Wh Battery Bank

Daimler Medium Trucks to Switch to Cummins Engines as Euro VII Looms

Europe is a very tough place to do business, especially if you’re into manufacturing cars. Emission regulations there are tough, and they’ll get even tougher when the next standard, Euro VII, comes into effect. 1 photo



Before that happens though, Euro VII will be in effect for a long time, and carmakers will have no choice but to comply. For those in the business of making both cars and trucks, the challenge is even harder.



In a bid to significantly cut corners by relying on the experience of others, Daimler announced earlier this week a partnership with engine manufacturer



The two are already in cahoots on a number of other fronts, but the new deal ties them together even closer. Cummins will set up a plant at the Mercedes-Benz Mannheim campus, and in the second half of the decade will begin rolling off the lines the new engines.



"The memorandum of understanding between Daimler Truck AG and Cummins makes engine production at the Mannheim location fit for the future and at the same time strengthens our competitiveness,” said in a statement Tom Linebarger, CEO of Cummins.



“With the changeover to Euro VII, we would have to invest considerable resources in the further development of our medium-duty engines. We are now freeing up these funds to focus them on the technologies that are crucial to our long-term corporate success in the transformation of our industry.”



