autoevolution

Daimler Employees Get Only EUR 4,965 Bonus This Year, Less than in 2018

6 Feb 2019, 14:08 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
20 photos
2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC in Paris2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC in Paris2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC in Paris2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC in Paris2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC in Paris2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC in Paris2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC in Paris2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC in Paris2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC in Paris2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC in Paris2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC in Paris2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC in Paris2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC in Paris2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC in Paris2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC in Paris2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC in Paris2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC in Paris2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC in Paris2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC in Paris
True to the purest German spirit of sharing the fame and the blame, Daimler announced on Wednesday the amount each of its employees will receive this year as a reward of the company’s performance in 2018.

Back in 2018, backed by a huge profit, the company managed to pay its employees a record amount of money: 5,700 EUR ($6,290). Citing difficult conditions - without actually naming them - the carmaker said this year's pay will be a tad smaller than what was handed out a year ago, namely a total of 4,965 EUR ($5,650). 

There are by Daimler’s calculations around 130,000 employees eligible for the reward, meaning the financial effort made to support the pay is of around 741 million EUR ($844 million).

“Our employees achieved a lot last year and showed untiring commitment day by day. We want to thank them for their outstanding commitment with the profit-sharing bonus,” said in a statement Wilfried Porth, Daimler’s head of Human Resources.

“We can always rely on the hard work and dedication of our employees, also in difficult times. The profit-sharing bonus of 4,965 euros rewards this performance and is an appropriate way of saying thank you.”

This habit of sharing the profit with the employees has been a common practice at Daimler since 1997. The formula used to determine the amount of money to be paid each year is part of the work agreement with the General Works Council.

This formula links the Group profit before interest and taxes (EBIT) with the return on sales.

Daimler said it recorded an operating profit of 11.1 billion EUR last year, well below the 14.3 billion EUR achieved in 2017, a situation which translates into a decrease of the bonus. 

Each of the Daimler employees eligible for the bonus will receive their money this April, the German carmaker said. The scheme applies only to people working for Daimler at its facilities in Germany.
Daimler bonus employees EBIT reward employee bonus
press release
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
VOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTE MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat VariantVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat AlltrackVOLKSWAGEN Passat Alltrack MediumTOYOTA Hilux Double CabTOYOTA Hilux Double Cab Midsize PickupMERCEDES BENZ V-ClassMERCEDES BENZ V-Class Large MPVAll car models  
 
 