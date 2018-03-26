autoevolution
Daimler-BYD Denza 500 EV Launched in China

26 Mar 2018, 9:32 UTC
by
The Denza electric vehicle offering has expanded in China starting Monday, after Shenzhen Denza New Energy Automotive, a joint venture between German group Daimler and local manufacturer BYD, launched the new Denza 500.
The 500 particle in the name represents the number of kilometers the model is capable of achieving on a single charge (310 miles). That’s 100 kilometers (62 miles) more than the previous model, the 400. Daimler says the range of the EV would be respectable even in –40 degrees Celsius temperature, following the test it conducted.

For the new generation Denza, the minor changes to the aspect of the car include the addition of LED headlights and rippling LED taillights, as well as refreshed overall exterior design. All in all, the model has retained the B-Class-inspired look seen on the previous generation.

On the interior, the most notable change is the fitting of a larger, 9-inch touchscreen, giving the driver a better view of the in-car apps or navigation.

Compared to the previous Denza, the 500 comes with a new smartphone application that helps owners locate one of over 112,000 charging stations across China.

The Denza brand is, according to Daimler, more and more appealing to the Chinese customers, who last year bought 85 percent more 400s that in 2016. That’s way more than the average increase in the industry, says the carmaker, stopping short of providing a number of Denzas sold to enforce its claim.

Sales of the new 500 will be aided by the fact that the Denza will be sold through Mercedes-Benz dealers and partners. The fact that the model has been used for car sharing purposes is expected to add to the appeal of the new version as well.

Officially the world’s largest automotive market, China still has enough room for growth. Several foreign producers, including Volkswagen and Nissan, have announced plans to release dozens of electric car models for the local market.
