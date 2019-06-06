autoevolution
 

Daimler, BMW, Ford and Volvo Working Together on Networked Traffic Alert System

6 Jun 2019, 14:16 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Technology
For a while now one of European Union’s directives call for a minimum of road safety related traffic information to be transmitted to all road users, free of charge, whenever possible. That can most accurately be done using the emerging car-to-everything communication protocols.
6 photos
Examples of Car-To-X CommunicationExamples of Car-To-X CommunicationExamples of Car-To-X CommunicationExamples of Car-To-X CommunicationExamples of Car-To-X Communication
Unfortunately, with each carmaker working on their own version of such a system there are slim chances a unified system to work for cars regardless of make will be developed anytime soon.

At least that was the case until this week, when a major announcement was made by four of the most important carmakers selling on the European market.

Daimler, BMW, Ford and Volvo announced they are joining forces with HERE and TomTom to create a system that could relay information about traffic hazards across car brands.

Currently, a Volvo car can only talk to a Volvo car, for instance, but the new project aims to eliminate the brand barrier. In a scenario made public by Daimler, the new system would allow a Mercedes car to talk to a BMW in case of an emergency, who would pass the information along to a traffic management center, who in turn would alert anyone in the area.

The biggest hurdle standing in the way of such a future is data compatibility. The four carmakers plan to find a way around that in the coming months, then move on to develop data security protocols.

To do this, Daimler says it will tap in the anonymized data pool coming from Mercedes cars included in a special test fleet, and it will not access data coming from privately owned cars.

There are also transportation departments from six countries involved from the get-go in the project, namely from Germany, Spain, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Sweden.

No target date was set for the presentation of a functional system.
car-to-x car-to-everything Daimler HERE BMW Volvo Ford
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
AUDI A6 allroad quattroAUDI A6 allroad quattro CrossoverMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting BrakeMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting Brake CompactBMW M8 ConvertibleBMW M8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW M8 CoupeBMW M8 Coupe Premium CoupeSEAT Mii electricSEAT Mii electric MiniAll car models  
 
 