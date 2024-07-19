Dad Who Got His 5-Year-Old a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Bought a $1-Million Car at a Gas Station

It's not often you see dads getting outrageous gifts for their younglings on holidays, let alone out of the blue. But one man bought his little 5-year-old daughter a $350,000 luxury Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV with a pink interior and a pink starlight headliner a while ago. More recently, he decided to treat himself to an alleged $1 million legendary supercar he purchased at a gas station.
The story starts with Houston Crosta driving around town in his giant GMC Yukon Denali. While spotting cars at gas stations, as he usually does, he saw a particular vehicle he had bid for back in 2023.
That fateful vehicle was the 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, which went for $600,000. Unfortunately for Houston, while he was the top bidder, he didn't hit the reserve, and the auction never saw the gavel hit. He tried as he might but couldn't convince the auctioneers to connect him with the seller, so he gave up on the idea.
Luckily, after running into the Porsche's owner, he found out it was still for sale, so things started cooking. Also, nothing changed about the car, apart from an extra 100+ miles driven since the auction initially went up, adding up to 8,713 miles or 14,022 kilometers on the odometer.
While it was repaired, it's a long way from being perfect, according to the aged description. Its known defects at the time of the auction from February 15, 2023, include some scratches, along with sticker residue, spots of peeling in the wrap, misaligned body panels and exhaust outlets, yellowing headlights, the windshield was cracked, cracked carbon fiber behind the driver's seat, and the tire pressure monitoring system's warning light is illuminated in the instrument cluster.
It also only includes just one key, and in case anyone was wondering, yes, it's the very same model Paul Walker from the "Fast & Furious" series was in as a passenger when he suffered a tragic and fatal accident.
Back at our gas station, Houston checked his bank account and shook hands with the owner to seal the deal in the good old-fashioned way. Local folk songs from nearby taverns were created on the spot and sing about how, in this adventure, fancy words were uttered by Mr. Crosta, like "I'll buy it, dude, like, we have a deal."
After sealing the deal and realizing he had never even driven it or checked it before buying it, Mr. Crosta started going through an incredible volume of emotions and nerves. "It obviously works, right?" he said to his friends before getting inside it for the first time. At least it had a fresh full tank of gas, so it was a win-win situation for every party involved. It especially helped with the following donuts he made in it, because why not?
We don't know exactly how much he paid for it, but given that the $600k reserve price from the auction wasn't met and the video says it's a $1,000,000 car, the real price lies somewhere in between. No matter what, Houston Crosta has one heck of a story to tell about how he bought a 2005 Porsche Carrera out of the blue at a pump station for an unspeakable amount of money.
Houston is no stranger to high-performance cars. The Rolls SUV he bought for his daughter has a 6.75-liter V12 engine that develops 536 hp and 627 lb-ft, or 850 Nm, of torque. While it weighs 5,800 lbs. or 2,630 kilograms, it's nothing to scoff at. It can hit 60 mph from a standstill in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed of 155 miles per hour or 249 kilometers per hour.
He also dabbles in detailed car washing, limo service, and other things, but more to our point, he owns a supercar dealership, which shows that his impulse buy wasn't so out of the blue after all.
His stock currently has six monsters for sale, including a 2016 McLaren 570S going for $139,000, a 2020 Lamborghini Urus for $169,000, a 2017 Ferrari 488 Spider going for $229,000, an '84 Lamborghini Countach for a whopping $699,000, peaking out with a 2006 Bugatti Veyron that you too can own for the "low-low" price of $1,399,000.
If everything goes according to plan, it will probably be a matter of time before the Porsche Carrera GT also ends up with a price tag dangling from its mirror.
