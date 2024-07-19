Dad Who Got His 5-Year-Old a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Bought a $1-Million Car at a Gas Station

His stock currently has six monsters for sale, including a 2016 McLaren 570S going for $139,000, a 2020 Lamborghini Urus for $169,000, a 2017 Ferrari 488 Spider going for $229,000, an '84 Lamborghini Countach for a whopping $699,000, peaking out with a 2006 Bugatti Veyron that you too can own for the "low-low" price of $1,399,000.If everything goes according to plan, it will probably be a matter of time before the Porsche Carrera GT also ends up with a price tag dangling from its mirror.