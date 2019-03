These pictures were too precious not to share! Officer John Carter and Haley sharing a common bond, “Police Work." Haley’s dad converted her wheelchair into a police cruiser. Thanks for joining the force, it is a honor to work with you. ”nû‍@“ #CommUNITY #tpdworkingforyou pic.twitter.com/5loQ4xm4Xh — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) March 27, 2019

Haley needs a wheelchair to get around, but details on her exact condition have not been made public. What can be inferred from a post from the Thornton Police Department is that she loves cops and would like to become one when she grows up.Meanwhile, she gets her own cop uniform and, thanks to her father’s hard work, her very own mini patrol car. It even has blinking lights, which she can use to signal (imaginary) suspects to pull over.Officer John Carter visited the girl to make her mini patrol car “official” and welcome her on the force, and the PD didn’t miss the opportunity to share this feel-good story on social media. He also took pictures with the girl and with her mini police car, parked right by his Ford Explorer cruiser.“These pictures were too precious not to share!” TPD writes on its official Twitter page. “Officer John Carter and Haley sharing a common bond, ‘Police Work.’ Haley’s dad converted her wheelchair into a police cruiser. Thanks for joining the force, it is a honor to work with you. ”nû‍@“ #CommUNITY #tpdworkingforyou”That said, impersonating a police officer and turning your (civilian) car into a patrol cruiser-lookalike is a crime. Just recently, a 49-year-old man from California posing as a DEA agent riding in a Volkswagen Jetta he had outfitted with police-type lights, was arrested after he tried to ticket a real, off-duty federal agent.Police had been receiving reports of a DEA agent performing traffic stops for months. He’s been charged with impersonating an officer of the United States and he’s facing up to 8 and a half years in jail and fines of $500,000.