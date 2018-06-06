Dacia UK Announces New Duster Pricing, Still The Cheapest SUV On Sale

Introduced in the United Kingdom in 2013, Dacia made its way in this part of the world with the catchphrase “shockingly affordable.” The Sandero got more expensive for 2018 (£6,995 instead of £5,995), representing the first ramp-up since the subcompact hatchback arrived in the Albion. And now, the Duster follows up.
Refreshed for 2018 but described as an all-new generation, the Duster will go on sale on June 11th, with deliveries beginning in July 2018. At £9,995 on the road, it’s £500 more expensive than the outgoing first generation (£9,495). Despite the increase in price, the Duster continues to be the most affordable SUV in the UK.
There are four trim levels across a ten-version lineup, front-wheel drive and 4x4, as well as two engines. The SCe 115 with 115 metric horsepower and 156 Nm is the entry-level plant, capable of hitting 62 mph in 11.9 seconds. Higher up, the Blue dCi 115 of Renault origin ups torque to 260 Nm, translating to an acceleration to 62 mph in 10.5 seconds. For some reason or other, only the SCe is available with 4x4.
4.3 meters long and with a wheelbase of 2.67 meters, the Duster comes with a manual gearbox from the get-go. But over in markets such as Romania (where the Duster is made), customers can add the dual-clutch transmission (Renault EDC), as well as 4WD to the diesel and the 125-horsepower 1.2 TCe. Oh, the joys of driving on the wrong side of the road!
So what do you get for your money? The Access trim level, as the name implies, is on the Spartan side of standard equipment. 16-inch steelies, electric front windows, and that’s about it. The Essential adds cooler-looking steel wheels, body-colored bumpers, manual air conditioning, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and a stereo with Bluetooth connectivity. The Comfort is the pick of the bunch, but if you need all the bells and whistles, Dacia is much obliged to sell you the top-of-the-range Prestige.
Off-road enthusiasts haven’t been forgotten either. With 210 millimeters of ground clearance and approach/departure angles of 30/33 degrees, the Duster makes driving off the beaten path easier thanks to Hill Descent Control and Hill Start Assist. Oh, and the 4x4 monitor system notifies the driver of the vehicle’s angle in real time.
