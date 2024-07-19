Dacia Sandero Becomes Europe's Best-Selling New Car, Tough Luck Tesla Model Y

Back in 2007 when the Sandero was first unveiled to the public at the Frankfurt Motor Show, little did we know that it would one day help Dacia rise to the top of the sales chart. Together with the Logan, the Sandero took Europe’s B-segment by storm, establishing Dacia as a powerhouse among budget-friendly carmakers.
The third-generation model, launched in September of 2020, offered more bang for your buck than ever before, thanks to its CMF-B underpinnings and frugal gasoline engines. This is also the first-ever Sandero generation that looks genuinely decent from a styling standpoint. Just because you’re buying a budget-oriented car doesn’t mean it has to look cheap, does it?
Anyway, fast-forward to 2024 (the first half of 2024 that is), and the Dacia Sandero is officially Europe’s best-selling new car – and not just for retail sales, but in charts across all channels. This is the first time the Sandero has held this top spot. It was second in 2022 and 2023.
What this means, with regards to other rival models (not that any of these are direct rivals), is that the VW Golf is now second in terms of overall sales, closely followed by the Renault Clio, Volkswagen T-Roc and the Peugeot 208. As for the Tesla Model Y (last year’s global best-seller), it recorded a massive 26% sales drop.
Back to the Sandero, through the first six months of the year, it totaled 164,789 units sold – an uplift of 18.5% compared to the first half of 2023. Meanwhile, lifetime sales stand at more than 3.1 million units, in turn proving that Dacia’s budget-friendly formula is hitting all the right notes with European customers.
In the UK, the Sandero is priced from £13,795, and despite such an affordable figure, it still comes generously-equipped with air conditioning, cruise control with speed limiter, electric front windows, plus decent active and passive safety features and also the carmaker’s Media Control system, which places your smartphone at the very heart of the infotainment system.
On the opposite side of the range stands the Sandero Stepway in Extreme spec, with highlights such as its Copper Brown exterior detailing and interior highlights, keyless entry, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors with reversing camera, an electronic parking brake, automatic air conditioning, blind spot warning, the Extended Grip system and even those patented modular roof bars that you can convert into a roof rack capable of holding up to 80 kg (176 lbs).
Meanwhile, pricing in Germany kicks off from as little as €11,500 (the equivalent of $12,500) for the regular Sandero in Essential trim, whereas the Stepway is a €14,500 affair – the flagship Extreme spec will run you as high as €17,200 (the equivalent of $18,700). Still a bargain though, for what this is.
