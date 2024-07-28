Dacia's New 2025 Flagship SUV Looks Big(ster) in Unofficial CGIs

Romanian budget car manufacturer Dacia, which operates under Renault's umbrella, is gearing up to expand its vehicle lineup with an entirely new product christened the Bigster. The upcoming model is in the testing and fine-tuning phase and celebrated its spy shot debut last month.
That's when our man with the cam encountered a camouflaged prototype in Spain, revealing design cues inspired by the smaller Duster. The face is similar to the latter, and it applies to the large air intake in the bumper, the side vents, the grille, and even the headlamps, the graphics of which look identical.
We could notice some differences at the rear, where the tailgate looked different, and so did the bumper. The taillights, however, seem to have been lifted straight from the latest-gen Duster. That's what it looked like, anyway, and there's a good possibility that the final product will look a bit different. After all, this was still an early tester, and it had the usual camo on, which prevented us from seeing its visual highlights.
To no one's surprise, the Dacia Bigster is longer than the Duster. The Romanian company's engineers extended the wheelbase to make room for a third row of seats, as is expected, with optional seating for seven and standard seating for five. The five-seat configuration should have a superior cargo space compared to the Duster.
Dacia's Bigster utilizes the CMF-B platform and will probably feature the same powertrains as the latest Duster, including the Hybrid 140 assembly that enjoys a combined 140 ps (138 hp/103 kW). Hearsay also speaks about a potential flagship engine that could develop a bit more power than the aforementioned unit, which will obviously be limited to the range-topping configuration(s).
It's been said that the Dacia Bigster will debut sometime in 2025, and it should hit the assembly line at the Mioveni factory in Romania. There's a good chance that Renault might introduce it in different markets outside Europe, likely featuring the diamond brand's logos.
Thus, the rendering crowd has plenty of time to imagine this upcoming model in various environments. As it happens, we've already seen the Bigster in several unofficial CGIs. Lars_o_saeltzer shared the latest on social media a few days ago, and they managed to stay true to the real thing's design up to a point. So, do you dig the looks of Dacia's brand-new SUV?
We have yet to see the interior in all its glory, yet reports indicate it might feature a seven-inch digital gauge cluster and a 10.1-inch infotainment screen. If that recipe sounds familiar, it is because the Duster also uses it. We also expect the latter to lend additional buttons, knobs, and so on, as this move would allow Dacia to keep the production costs in check.
