Dacia Link Emblem Brings New Visual Identity to the Low-Cost Brand

Founded in 1966 with the help of Renault expertise and communist ambitions, Dacia was eventually purchased by Renault, nearly ten years after the fall of Romania’s loathsome dictator. Currently the low-cost division of the French automaker, Dacia has adopted a new visual identity.
Across the board, the Dacia Link emblem is featured in the middle of the front grille. Stylized in white, the D and C are complemented by the D A C I A script on the hatchback. Or trunk lid for the Logan subcompact sedan. The minimalist script is also used for the steering wheel, across the board.
Last, but certainly not least, a finish by the name of Monolith Grey (make that Gray if you prefer American English) is used for the roof rails, front and rear skid plates, and side mirrors of the Sandero Stepway and Duster.
“The reveal of the Dacia range with the new visual identity marks the third and final chapter of the deployment strategy which began more than a year ago,” said CEO Denis Le Vot. “This new universe is in line with our values - simple, robust, authentic - in a more assertive and modern way. This deployment is a new visible impetus for Dacia in achieving its ambitions.”
Buried in the attached release, Dacia has also confirmed that all vehicles will be limited to 180 kilometers per hour (112 mph) from 2023. Most Dacias can hardly reach that speed, which is a little funny in and of itself. It’s even funnier if you glance over the Euro NCAP safety ratings: one star for the Spring, one for the Jogger, and two for the Logan-Sandero twins.
But Dacia isn’t alone. Volvo was first, limiting its range to 180 kph back in 2020 as part of the company’s fatality-free pledge. As you’re well aware, Volvo had to back down from it because not even the Pope is infallible.
