Dacia Duster, Saving Lives in the Balkan Mountains Since 2013

The Dacia Duster makes for a reliable mountain rescuer for associations in Serbia, Croatia, and Slovenia.
The car manufacturer has partnered with three mountain rescue organizations in 2013. Dacia agreed to loan them Dusters free-of-charge to assist response teams in their rescue missions.
The Duster’s off-road capabilities make it a reliable rescuer in the most various scenarios, whether it has to cope with snow, rain, or flooded areas. Its all-wheel-drive system, versatility, and high ground clearance allow it to conquer some of the harshest, most difficult terrains.
The car is used to transport both the rescued as well as the rescuers, their search dogs, and the necessary equipment.
Dacia claims its loaned vehicles have been used on a daily basis, year in year out, without failure. It’s been a valuable assistant in some really challenging rescue missions over these eight years. The Duster was also used in December 2020, when an earthquake hit Croatia and nearly destroyed the town of Petrinja. It was also a reliable rescuer during the floods of 2014 in Serbia.
The vehicle is deemed very practical by the rescue teams, because it can be used both on urban roads as well as forest roads, where the Duster really shines and shows what it’s made of, according to Croatian Darko, who has been a rescuer for the last 25 years. He takes pride in being able to quickly reach accident sites with the Duster.
Each of the three rescue associations has a fleet of approximately 20 Dusters.
Since 2014, when the French car maker Renault has revived Dacia, and the company boasts on having sold more than 5.8 million Dacia cars in Europe alone. The United Kingdom is also a big supporter of the brand. Since its re-launch in the UK in 2013, Dacia has sold to the British over 150,000 vehicles.
