Dacia Duster Goes Wide and Wild With Prior Design Aero

The Dacia Duster has been around for more than a decade now. And it has seen international success due to its good quality to price ratio. It may not be a fancy, state-of-the-art SUV, but it gets the job done, all while being quite affordable. I've driven several variants myself, but I've always felt it lacks excitement.
The second generation of the Duster was introduced four years ago. Comparing it to the older model, you can see some improvements. But you still can't label it as being exciting. For anyone who's really into cars, the Dacia Duster may only be interesting as a secondary vehicle. And that becomes a problem if you can only afford to buy one car. You'll find yourself having to purchase a vehicle by listening to either your heart or your brain.
But Prior Design may have just solved that problem. Almost a year ago we got to see a widebody concept from this Germany-based company. And we had our hopes up high that the concept would make it into production. They've recently announced that you can now purchase the Dacia Duster aero-kit. This is going to be suitable for all Dusters built from 2018 onwards.
The package includes a front spoiler, front and rear wide fenders, side skirts, a rear diffuser, and a roof spoiler. These are all fiberglass parts, built with high accuracy, making the installation process rather simple. The widebody kit is priced at €2,990 ($3,500) in Germany, but it seems you'll have to pay extra for the roof spoiler. Seeing that it only costs €299 ($350), it should be an easy call, to say the least.
Of course, if you're really into cars, you won't be able to settle for just the Prior Design upgrades. Because it would be a shame to have a car that's all show and no go. Sure, it would be insane to try and copy the Pikes Peak Duster. But you could at least consider an engine swap from another Renault, similar to the Andros Trophy Duster. I guess it all depends on how far down the rabbit hole you're willing to go.
