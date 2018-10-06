Dacia Duster Gets 1.3 TCe Turbo With 130 and 150 HP

Dacia is giving us more reasons to love the new Duster, as it's planning to offer it with way more power than the previous generation, up to 150 HP and 250 Nm of torque.

The base version for the Duster is going to have 130 horsepower at 5,000rpm and 240 Nm of torque from 1,500rpm, a modest improvement of 5 HP over the 1.2 TCe. However, there's also a punchier version with 150 HP at 5,250rpm and 250 Nm.



Initially, the engines will be offered with 4x2, though a 4x4 setup will finish being developed around the middle of 2019, Dacia said. To reduce particle emissions, the new direct injection petrol engines now integrate a gasoline particulate filter (GPF), a first for the company. An aluminum block and Bore Spray Coating make this easily the most advanced engine found under Dacia's hood.



No further details were provided, but we know the 150 HP engine won't turn the Duster into a hot hatch. Still, we can dream of an EDC (auto gearbox) combo, since this is offered in conjunction with the 1.3 TCe on the Kadjar and



You can check out a cutout of the new engine from the Paris Motor Show. Interestingly, the Sandero was also brought along, suggesting it too will receive at least some changes. The new model year for the Duster also brings with it the diesel engines with Blue dCi.



