Dacia Duster Electric Racecar Spotted, Previews Affordable EV for Next Decade

With electric vehicles gaining more traction than ever, it's no wonder that we're seeing both ends of the segment being stretched out. So while the Geneva Motor Show brought us EV hypercars such as the Pininfarina Battista, we are now here to zoom in on the other end of the affordability scale. And this is where Dacia should step onto the stage.

17 photos SUV . The only major downside to this comes from the limited safety, as the budget approach means that while Renault is focused on offering five-star cars (think: Euro NCAP rating), Dacias usually have to make due with three stars.



Regardless, Dacia has previously talked about the possibility of producing a budget EV for the next decade. Well, it seems that the company has started to work on the project.



At least that's what we make of the spyshots above, which portray what appears to be a Dacia Duster electric racecar.



The machine was being tested by Renault Sport on a frozen lake close to the Arctic Circle. Zoom in on the underside of the vehicle and you'll notice the electric vehicle platform.



Based on the body of the first-generation



As for the stopping power, the front axle packs Brembo brakes, while the rear one is fitted with Alpine-branded hardware.



Now, the Dacia Duster already competes in the Andros Trophy. We're talking about an ice racing series, which is set to receive an electric four-wheel-drive class as a top tier for the 2020 season.



And while we're expecting this prototype to serve as a test bed for a Dacia Duster EV racecar, we should also see the Romanian carmaker delivering on the street car promise mentioned above.



After all, Dacia parent Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi has a lot of electric vehicle technology to offer. Renault's budget brand, which is based in Romania, has proved a hit on many European markets, simply thanks to the affordability of its models. For instance, the Sandero hatchback is the cheapest new car in many such countries, while we can say the same about the Duster. The only major downside to this comes from the limited safety, as the budget approach means that while Renault is focused on offering five-star cars (think: Euro NCAP rating), Dacias usually have to make due with three stars.Regardless, Dacia has previously talked about the possibility of producing a budget EV for the next decade. Well, it seems that the company has started to work on the project.At least that's what we make of the spyshots above, which portray what appears to be a Dacia Duster electric racecar.The machine was being tested by Renault Sport on a frozen lake close to the Arctic Circle. Zoom in on the underside of the vehicle and you'll notice the electric vehicle platform.Based on the body of the first-generation Duster , the car we have here is considerably wider than the standard vehicle, as the detachable body bit behind the B-pillars comes in one piece. The said part comes with a quick release mechanism, as does the hood. Other motorsport-grade items involve the roll cage, racing seats and studded tires.As for the stopping power, the front axle packs Brembo brakes, while the rear one is fitted with Alpine-branded hardware.Now, the Dacia Duster already competes in the Andros Trophy. We're talking about an ice racing series, which is set to receive an electric four-wheel-drive class as a top tier for the 2020 season.And while we're expecting this prototype to serve as a test bed for a Dacia Duster EV racecar, we should also see the Romanian carmaker delivering on the street car promise mentioned above.After all, Dacia parent Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi has a lot of electric vehicle technology to offer.