Dacia Blue dCi 1.5-liter Turbo Diesel Introduced to Duster Lineup

After revealing the pricing of the UK-spec Duster, Dacia decided to detail what sets the Blue dCi and dCi apart. For starters, the Blue in Blue dCi stands for the selective catalytic reduction system that uses an urea-based solution called AdBlue.
The diesel exhaust fluid helps the diesel-fueled Duster get in line with the latest emissions and fuel-efficiency standards, with Dacia quoting 115 grams of CO2 (NEDC BT) and 4.4 liters/100 kilometers on the combined cycle. The Blue dCi will roll out “in the next few weeks,” with pricing starting at 14,350 euros.
In addition to the SCR, the Blue dCi adds an air-water exchanger, higher pressure injection system (operating at 2,000 bars), and different ratios for the manual transmission. All of these modifications translate to quicker acceleration times (1 second less for both versions of the engine), an increase of 5 horsepower, and 30 Nm (at 1,750 rpm) of additional torque for the entry-level version with 95 ponies.
Higher up the line, the Blue dCi 115 churns out 115 PS and costs from 16,800 euros including value-added tax. On that note, the 1.5-liter turbo diesel codenamed K9K was introduced back in 2011 on models such as the Dacia Logan, Renault Megane, Suzuki Jimny, Mercedes-Benz A-Class, Nissan Micra, and the list goes on and on.
Renault and Nissan are responsible for developing the K9K, but on the other hand, Nissan announced that it’s putting diesel development on hold to focus on electrification. Renault is expected to announce that it's halting development as well by year’s end, painting a bleak picture as far as diesel-powered vehicles are concerned.
Does this mean Dacia will rely on SCe and TCe powerplants in the coming years? For a while, yes. But on the other hand, the Romanian automaker of low-cost vehicles controlled by Renault is also interested in electrifying the lineup, even suggesting that an EV is inevitable. And this being Dacia, the “shockingly affordable” catchphrase will certainly apply to the still-to-be-detailed EV as well.
In addition to the SCR, the Blue dCi adds an air-water exchanger, higher pressure injection system (operating at 2,000 bars), and different ratios for the manual transmission. All of these modifications translate to quicker acceleration times (1 second less for both versions of the engine), an increase of 5 horsepower, and 30 Nm (at 1,750 rpm) of additional torque for the entry-level version with 95 ponies.
Higher up the line, the Blue dCi 115 churns out 115 PS and costs from 16,800 euros including value-added tax. On that note, the 1.5-liter turbo diesel codenamed K9K was introduced back in 2011 on models such as the Dacia Logan, Renault Megane, Suzuki Jimny, Mercedes-Benz A-Class, Nissan Micra, and the list goes on and on.
Renault and Nissan are responsible for developing the K9K, but on the other hand, Nissan announced that it’s putting diesel development on hold to focus on electrification. Renault is expected to announce that it's halting development as well by year’s end, painting a bleak picture as far as diesel-powered vehicles are concerned.
Does this mean Dacia will rely on SCe and TCe powerplants in the coming years? For a while, yes. But on the other hand, the Romanian automaker of low-cost vehicles controlled by Renault is also interested in electrifying the lineup, even suggesting that an EV is inevitable. And this being Dacia, the “shockingly affordable” catchphrase will certainly apply to the still-to-be-detailed EV as well.