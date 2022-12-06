Czinger Signs Supply Deal With McLaren for Cutting-Edge Inverters

Czinger is not yet a household name, but that does not stop the company from becoming a customer of McLaren Applied. The latter is an engineering firm that develops and builds components for OEMs, and the Americans at Czinger have opted for a supply deal of the Woking brand's silicon carbide inverter.
We are writing about the IPG5, which is an essential element in Czinger's hybrid powertrain, and each vehicle will have three of those units to help deliver its peak output of 1,250 hp/1,927 ps (932 kW). The inverter in question works with 800V, and the company that makes it claims it has "unrivaled power density, efficiency, and motor control."
The new inverter can power electric motors to over 350 kW (469 horsepower) peak, 250 kW (335 hp/340 ps) continuous, and it comes with a weight and a volume that is described as "unrivaled." The complex component was designed specifically for automotive use, including direct drive technology, and it is meant to operate high-speed motors as efficiently as possible. As you would expect from a component such as this, it adheres to the ISO 26262 ASIL-D standards.
McLaren Applied has used its expertise to make the IPG5 as small and as light as possible. For the units installed in the 21C, the IPG5 will fit in a box that weighs just 5.5 kilograms (ca. 12.1 lbs.) and has a total volume of 3.79 liters (ca. 0.133 cu-ft). In other words, McLaren has made a small and light box to fit an enormously powerful inverter that will be one of the references in the industry going forward.
The team in Woking described the IPG5 inverter as the "culmination of all the know-how and technology they have developed in motorsport and automotive over 30 years." In other words, it sounds like a big deal to McLaren Applied, as well, not just for Czinger and their 21C.
Czinger's hypercar is set for delivery starting next year, which is not that far along if we look at the calendar. Do not judge us by our advent calendars, as we did not have the patience to eat just one piece of chocolate per day.
