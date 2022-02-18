Cygnus Spacecraft Gears Up to Carry Crucial Cargo to the ISS

Astronauts are preparing to receive 8,300 lbs (3,765 kg) of crucial cargo. Northrop Grumman will launch tomorrow (Feb. 19) critical research and supplies on its 17th Commercial Resupply Services mission to the ISS.
A Northrop Grumman Cygnus spacecraft will carry scientific payloads that include research on skin aging and tumor cells, along with tests of technology for oxygen production, batteries, and growing plants. These and more will be transported at approximately 250 miles (400 km ) up.
The spacecraft will lift off from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on top of an Antares rocket on Saturday, at 12:40 p.m. EST. After approximately 40 hours, the Canadarm2 robotic arm will catch the spacecraft and will help it attach to the orbital lab.
The Cygnus will then dock with the station, and it will stay there for three months before it returns back to Earth. That's because the spacecraft will have another special task to complete as well. Apart from delivering science investigations, supplies, and equipment to astronauts, the spacecraft will also perform its first operational ISS reboost service.
"The addition of reboost services to Cygnus' capabilities provides NASA with an even greater tool to advance space science and exploration, whether that's on the International Space Station, the moon or beyond," said Steve Krein, vice president, civil and commercial space, Northrop Grumman.
Because of the Earth's gravitational pull and atmospheric drag, the space station's orbital altitude slowly drops over time. In order to maintain its orbit, the ISS requires a periodic reboost. That involves small, precise nudges, which will be provided by Northrop Grumman's Cygnus spacecraft.
Traditionally, each Cygnus vehicle carries the name of a personality that has made significant contributions to human spaceflight. For the 17th Commercial Resupply Services mission, the spacecraft was named S.S. Piers Sellers, in honor of a former NASA astronaut and climate scientist who flew to the ISS three times in NASA's shuttle program.
Live launch coverage of both the Antares launch and Cygnus' rendezvous with the station will air on NASA Television.
The spacecraft will lift off from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on top of an Antares rocket on Saturday, at 12:40 p.m. EST. After approximately 40 hours, the Canadarm2 robotic arm will catch the spacecraft and will help it attach to the orbital lab.
The Cygnus will then dock with the station, and it will stay there for three months before it returns back to Earth. That's because the spacecraft will have another special task to complete as well. Apart from delivering science investigations, supplies, and equipment to astronauts, the spacecraft will also perform its first operational ISS reboost service.
"The addition of reboost services to Cygnus' capabilities provides NASA with an even greater tool to advance space science and exploration, whether that's on the International Space Station, the moon or beyond," said Steve Krein, vice president, civil and commercial space, Northrop Grumman.
Because of the Earth's gravitational pull and atmospheric drag, the space station's orbital altitude slowly drops over time. In order to maintain its orbit, the ISS requires a periodic reboost. That involves small, precise nudges, which will be provided by Northrop Grumman's Cygnus spacecraft.
Traditionally, each Cygnus vehicle carries the name of a personality that has made significant contributions to human spaceflight. For the 17th Commercial Resupply Services mission, the spacecraft was named S.S. Piers Sellers, in honor of a former NASA astronaut and climate scientist who flew to the ISS three times in NASA's shuttle program.
Live launch coverage of both the Antares launch and Cygnus' rendezvous with the station will air on NASA Television.