Cyclist Uses an Air Horn To Scare Pedestrians off the Bike Lane, but It Backfires

A video taken from Twitter and uploaded on the anonymous social network Reddit shows a cyclist being done with people standing or walking on the designated bike lanes. He was tired of constantly having to stop or go around pedestrians. The solution he thought of was installing an air horn that would make him and his bicycle easier to spot and hear. Unfortunately, it didn’t go as planned.
The footage you’re about to see down below started an interesting debate among people that are interested in alternative ways of transportation in urban areas. Some argued that bicycle users must get more road space that’s properly marked, while others thought using an air horn to get people to move out of the bike lanes was not a very smart or considerate move.
The compiled footage initially shows a cyclist minding his own business, trying to use the space dedicated to bicycles. Unfortunately, a lot of pedestrians were also out and about. He had to take extra precautionary measures to not cause an accident. This, as you may have already anticipated, might easily frustrate someone and eat up precious daytime.
The video looks like it has been recorded in London, United Kingdom. In the European country, cyclists must give way to pedestrians that are waiting to cross a road or are in the process of crossing. Watching the available short film, we can see that the cyclist wasn’t always abiding by the rules.
Still, he decided to go ahead with the air horn. After adding it to his bicycle, the man went on with it and started using it. Pedestrians are visibly scared and some move quickly to make way for the bike with disregard for their surroundings. A woman even jumps onto the part of the road that’s meant for cars. Fortunately, no vehicle was coming at that moment.
People saw the video and argued that this cyclist behaved exactly like angry drivers that constantly nag or put in danger cyclists and bikers. A bell would’ve surely sufficed in this scenario. Share your take on the matter with us down below!
In the end, someone gets properly scared by the sound of the air horn and attempts to strike the loud cyclist. The pedestrian manages to stop him and it looks like a punch was thrown, but the rider keeps telling the angry man that he's in the bike lane and continues pedaling after sounding the air horn one last time.
That being said, it’s still a good opportunity to remind ourselves that driving, using a bicycle, or walking must always be done with care in public, crowded spaces. Accidents can always happen. It’s better to take all the precautionary measures in advance.
The compiled footage initially shows a cyclist minding his own business, trying to use the space dedicated to bicycles. Unfortunately, a lot of pedestrians were also out and about. He had to take extra precautionary measures to not cause an accident. This, as you may have already anticipated, might easily frustrate someone and eat up precious daytime.
The video looks like it has been recorded in London, United Kingdom. In the European country, cyclists must give way to pedestrians that are waiting to cross a road or are in the process of crossing. Watching the available short film, we can see that the cyclist wasn’t always abiding by the rules.
Still, he decided to go ahead with the air horn. After adding it to his bicycle, the man went on with it and started using it. Pedestrians are visibly scared and some move quickly to make way for the bike with disregard for their surroundings. A woman even jumps onto the part of the road that’s meant for cars. Fortunately, no vehicle was coming at that moment.
People saw the video and argued that this cyclist behaved exactly like angry drivers that constantly nag or put in danger cyclists and bikers. A bell would’ve surely sufficed in this scenario. Share your take on the matter with us down below!
In the end, someone gets properly scared by the sound of the air horn and attempts to strike the loud cyclist. The pedestrian manages to stop him and it looks like a punch was thrown, but the rider keeps telling the angry man that he's in the bike lane and continues pedaling after sounding the air horn one last time.
That being said, it’s still a good opportunity to remind ourselves that driving, using a bicycle, or walking must always be done with care in public, crowded spaces. Accidents can always happen. It’s better to take all the precautionary measures in advance.