Cyberpunk Batmobile BAT80 Is Ready to Stop Bitcoin Theft

29 Nov 2019, 20:43 UTC ·
by
Released back in 1999, Batman Beyond was one of the cooler animated series based on the nocturnal crime fighter from the DC universe. It changed pretty much everything about him, so people didn't like it at first, the themes still stand two decades later.
13 photos
In the future, Bruce is old, too old to put on the costume and fight increasingly strange villains. So he recruits a young protege to dawn a cybernetically enhanced system. The cape is replaced with motion-enhancing servos, camouflage and night vision, while the New Batman faces against cybercrime, genetically modified teen gangs or androids.

It's that futuristic vision that we're reminded of here, as Italian designers at Camal Studio decided to release this BAT80 Batmobile to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the character. It's everything we hoped for, sleek and futuristic, but above all not an airplane. Because flying is for Superman.

Even though the Batmobile is not a single car but a collection of vehicles made by different people, we still think there's a design language. The BAT80 features the pronounced shoulders, like a Porsche Taycan and a hint of Art Deco styling from all those metal pieces sticking out the hood. That piece is a giant radiator used to cool the experimental powertrain, followed by cooling vents for the liquid nitrogen. We won't pretend to understand how a particle accelerator fits into all of this.

The windshield is an enclosed cockpit, protecting Batman from any danger while projecting a 3D image on the inside. Also, this is not the version of the Dark Knight that doesn't kill, as there are multiple bun pods. Of course, these can also fire non-lethal bullets.

Construction? Well, there's a bit of carbon fiber sticking out here and there, so maybe that's a clue. Tell us what you think of the cyberpunk car and how you think the character can be reinvented into that style.
