Cutest Robot Ever Is Back, and It’s Cheating at Bowling

Officially described as a “fun, educational toy robot that can be used to teach children the basics of coding,” Cozmo the robot is in fact the cutest, most expressive machine of its kind that ever lived. And quite the trickster, too.
Cozmo is now being made by a group called Digital Dream Labs, after its previous maker, Anki, went under because people don’t seem to like cute robots that teach children the basics of coding all that much. It currently is in a seemingly unending pre-order stage, with prices for the U.S. market starting at $219,99.
Officially born in 2016, Cozmo is a tiny little cube-shaped thing, measuring only 4 x 3 x 2 inches (10 x 7.6 x 5 cm), but with a big enough brain to allow it to learn new tricks from its masters. He comes with three illuminated cubes he likes to play with, and makes all sorts of faces every time it loses or wins against its human counterpart, who by the way it can recognize (and their pets, too).
From time to time, as you can see in the video below, the cutesy robot stumbles upon balls and decides to use them for bowling, without that much success. So he turns to cheating – provided, of course, cheating has been programmed into it.
If you’re into robotics, then you might know a thing or two about Cozmo, but somehow got tired of waiting for it to arrive at your doorstep. For what is worth, this Saturday at 12:00 pm EST, Digital Dream Labs is holding a live webinar where we are promised more info about manufacturing and future plans for the tiny machine.
After the webinar is over, we’ll update this story accordingly. Until then, feel free to dive into the Cozmo world at this link.
