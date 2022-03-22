Cute Alert: Kevin Magnussen Is Teaching His One-Year-Old Daughter How to Race

Kevin Magnussen is back to Formula One this season, but he is not taking any chances. So, he's preparing a backup driver already – his one-year-old daughter, Laura, who already got a chance to stay in his racing car.
At the end of the 2020 season, Kevin Magnussen left Haas when the American team was in significant financial trouble. But since Nikita Mazepin had to leave the sport after his contract was terminated as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they had an available spot. And Magnussen was the team’s surprising choice.
The 29-year-old Danish racing driver took his spot back in the Haas F1 Team, after signing a multi-year contract with them.
"I was obviously very surprised but equally very excited to receive the call from Haas F1 Team," stated Magnussen. "I was looking in a different direction regarding my commitments for 2022 but the opportunity to return to compete in Formula 1, and with a team I know extremely well, was simply too appealing. I really have to say thank you to both Peugeot and Chip Ganassi Racing for releasing me promptly – both are great organizations."
The Bahrain Grand Prix, on March 20, was his first race after his return, and he qualified for the seventh position. It was just the beginning of an amazing weekend for the Danish driver.
And his daughter, one-year-old Laura, whom he shares with wife Louise Gjørup Magnussen, was there to support her dad. The kid even received first-hand training from her professional racing driver father, who placed her in his racing car.
He shared the cute moment on social media, writing: “Laura helped me do the last little adjustments in the cockpit today before it all starts tomorrow." He added: “Ready to go now!”
He sure was ready to go, because the Danish finished in fifth place, after the Ferrari and Mercedes-AMG F1 Teams.
