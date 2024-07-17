Customized Rolls-Royce Phantom Is Pure Automotive Candy

Some say the latest iteration of the Rolls-Royce Phantom is the best luxury sedan money can buy, and we agree. After all, the smaller Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and the Bentley Flying Spur are rivals to the Ghost, allowing the Phantom to dominate the land yacht class.
The Phantom VIII broke cover back in 2017, and that makes it rather old in today's car world. However, it will be a while until Rolls-Royce replaces it, as the Goodwood-based luxury car manufacturer will try to milk it for as long as possible. And there's nothing wrong with that, as it is a timeless modern icon that any chauffeur-driven enthusiast would be happy to own.
Last time we wrote about a Rolls-Royce Phantom, it was the so-called Duke of Darkness that grabbed our attention. That one wore Mansory's touch all over it, and for something that the controversial tuner signed, it was not bad at all. We blame the good looks on the black finish with a touch of orange here and there, which was replicated inside and out.
More recently, though, another copy caught our eye, and it is quite different from Mansory's latest take on this model. Champion Motoring shared images of it on social media. It retains the chrome elements on the side windows and at the front and rear. It has a white paint finish and rides on new alloys that are quite large. In fact, they measure 26 inches in diameter.
Since there's no reference to the motor, we will assume it remains in stock condition. This means 664 pound-foot (900 Nm) of torque and 563 horsepower (571 ps/420 kW) unlocked from the 6.75-liter V12 engine assisted by two turbochargers. A stock Rolls-Royce Phantom tips the scales at roughly 2.5 tons or around 5,600 lbs and needs approximately six seconds from 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 kph). Given the upgrades, this one is probably one or two-tenths slower.
Do you truly love this Rolls-Royce Phantom? You can buy it if your bank account has enough zeros, as Champion Motoring says it is for sale. Unfortunately, the company did not reveal anything about the Benjamins, so we don't know how much it will cost you. Nevertheless, we suspect it is probably well over half a million dollars. The 2024 RR Phantom has an MSRP of $493,000 in the United States.
The company was kind enough to reveal the luxury sedan's cockpit, which is mostly red. The high-end leather was wrapped around most components and white piping provides contrast. The dashboard is still home to the typical fingerprint magnet known as glossy black and still sports some metal accents, and the headrests boast the RR emblem. This Phantom also has a starlight headliner and an upgraded audio system.
