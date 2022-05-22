Customizable and Feature-Rich CoreCap Bike Computer Becomes One With Your Steering Tube

Easy to install, sleek in appearance, smart in features, and bullet-proof in design. That’s the CoreCap in a nutshell, proudly described by its manufacturer as the world’s first integrated bike computer.
We’ve seen all kinds of bike computers out there but the CoreCap tops them all through its unique design. It easily and seamlessly integrates into the steering tube of your bike, so that you can forget about it until you need to use it. And when you do, it can automatically turn on and starts recording your ride. That means you no longer have to add bulky devices to your handlebars, messing around with the aesthetics of your bike.
Developed by Core Components, by a team of bike enthusiasts, the CoreCap is one cool-looking gadget that’s also got brains. It is also designed to be protected from the elements, with the only thing sticking out being its round, 1.3” (3.3 cm) LCD display, which has a resolution of 240 x 240px. And because it was conceived to be your reliable trail partner, the CoreCap is also fully water and dust proof.
This integrated bike computer is made from aluminum alloy and operates at temperatures between -4 to 140 F (-20 to 60 Celsius). It only weighs 6.5 ounces (185 grams) and it comes in three bottom bolts lengths, allowing you to install it on forks with steerer tubes from 15 cm to 30 cm (5.9” to 11.8”).
Installing the CoreCap is a very quick and simple process that doesn’t require any modifications to your bike or any special tools. All you need to do is remove the old star nut in the steering tube and slide in the CoreCap, then screw the bottom bolt with the protective cap to the device, from the bottom of the fork.
The CoreCap is extremely customizable and smart, featuring Bluetooth LE connectivity and integrating with Strava, Google Maps, GoPro, And Komoot, to name just a few. It also packs a 2600 mAh battery with an autonomy of up to three months, which charges via USB-C.
Core Components offer tons of widgets with the CoreCap, with users being able to customize the device so they’ll only have the metrics they need displayed on the screen. It is all done via a dedicated app, with a simple drag & drop. The CoreCap can display phone notifications, your heart rate, the altitude, trip time, total distance, speed, it can be used for turn-by-turn navigation, as a clock, stopwatch, and so much more.
You can now get the CoreCap on Kickstarter at a super early bird price of $242, with the estimated delivery date being April 2023.
