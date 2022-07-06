Custom Yamaha XV920R Aviator Is Sexy Beyond Words, Sports Nickel-Plated Fuel Tank

It’s one of those builds that we don’t really know how to label, but the silhouette does have some bobber vibes.
Established in Richmond, Virginia more than a decade ago, John Ryland’s Classified Moto is the kind of workshop whose projects never fail to impress. You folks seemed to be extremely fond of the Triumph Speed Triple-based venture we’ve presented a little while back, so you’re almost guaranteed to fall in love with the entity displayed above!
In its previous life, this bad boy used to be a stock 1982 variant of Yamaha’s XV920R lineup, and the commission came from an aircraft pilot living in Florida. Appropriately nicknamed the Aviator, Classified’s showstopper carries the heavily-revised fuel chamber of a Benelli Mojave 360, which is adorned with bespoke badges, a flush-mounted filler cap and brass embellishments.
The hinged seat pan found behind the tank was fabricated in-house, but the upholstery was handled by a regular collaborator named Roy Baird. Underneath the new saddle sits the repurposed Ohlins monoshock of a 2005 Ducati Multistrada 1000DS, which was also kind enough to donate its rear 17-inch wheel and single-sided swingarm.
At the front end, you’ll find 41 mm (1.6-inch) upside-down forks, dual 310 mm (12.2-inch) floating brake discs and a five-spoke hoop, all originating from a 2012 MY Yamaha YZF-R6. In terms of rubber, the Aviator wears a Metzeler ME 880 Marathon tire up north and Dunlop’s D616 compound down south.
A D.I.D X-ring drive chain links the motorcycle’s air-cooled 920cc V-twin engine to its rear wheel, and the exhaust gases are now channeled through handmade stainless-steel headers and a single reverse megaphone silencer mounted on the right-hand side.
Up in the cockpit area, the Aviator comes equipped with Acewell instrumentation, clip-on handlebars and a round aftermarket mirror. Following the installation of a lithium-ion battery developed by Shorai, John and his crew proceeded to address the finishing touches. New lighting items were fitted all-round, and the fuel tank has been nickel-plated to achieve an understated, yet equally rad aesthetic.
