Custom Yamaha XV750 Drops Cruiser-Like Virago Aesthetics in Favor of a Sportier Demeanor

When customized by the right builder, just about any machine can morph into something it wouldn’t have previously dreamed of.
Built by the Dutch specialists over at Moto Adonis, this unique Yamaha XV750 is one thrilling sight to behold! You’ll need to look very closely before you can spot the motorcycle’s Virago DNA, however, because the mods performed by Adonis’ bright minds reach far and wide from performance to cosmetics.
Once the donor was dismantled, they proceeded to fit its front end with a 2012 YZF-R1's brakes, five-spoke wheel, and inverted forks. The cockpit area is where you’ll spot a Koso speedometer and the repurposed clip-on handlebars of a Kawasaki Ninja, which sport adjustable aftermarket control levers and blacked-out grips.
Tarozzi rearsets complete the motorcycle’s ergonomic package, while its wheels stay glued to the pavement thanks to Dunlop Sportmax rubber. A state-of-the-art Hagon monoshock was fitted to make the rear-end suspension just as sturdy as its northernmost counterpart. As far as bodywork goes, the only component you’ll find here is a Benelli’s fuel tank.
This unit was first sand-blasted, then it got treated to a stripe of matte-black paint, Moto Adonis badges, and a clear coat. Right behind this XV750’s retrofitted tank, its geometry is radically altered by a new subframe with built-in LED lighting. That stunning black leather saddle was fabricated by Miller Kustom Upholstery, and it hides a bespoke electronics tray underneath.
Furthermore, the bike’s V-twin powerhouse was externally cleaned before receiving a mixture of grey and gloss-black paint. It now inhales through aftermarket air filtration hardware, but what’s far more intriguing is the module found at the opposite end of the combustion cycle.
The custom two-into-one exhaust we’re talking about was manufactured in-house using stainless-steel, and it swerves its way around the engine to ultimately end in a reverse megaphone muffler. Last but not least, the Moto Adonis crew added a keyless ignition setup from Motogadget to wrap things up.
