Custom Yamaha XSR700 Looks Futuristic and Ominously Alluring, Bears Fancy Gadgets

While a stock XSR may not stand out too much in terms of design, the same can’t be said for this specimen.
If you’re a fan of nimble naked bikes and neo-retro styling, the acclaimed Yamaha XSR700 can provide plenty of bang for your buck. Moreover, it’s known to take to customization like a duck to water, with plenty of aftermarket support for those who wish to tailor their ride as they please.
Rohan – the owner of this 2016 model – sought a more ample transformation, and he therefore decided to hand things over to the professionals. He commissioned the project to Ellaspede of Brisbane, Australia, entrusting them with trimming as much visual mass as possible while giving the bike a distinct personality of its own. Sure enough, this thing won’t be mistaken for a stock XSR anytime soon!
Ellaspede began by shortening the motorcycle’s subframe, but made sure to leave just enough space for a passenger in case Rohan decides to ride two-up. The rearmost portion of the subframe is now home to a flush-mounted lighting strip and LED turn signals, all helping to achieve a neat, clutter-free appearance out back.
Atop this whole shebang, you’ll see a trimmed-down version of the original saddle cloaked in diamond-stitched black leather upholstery. To further declutter the XSR700’s rear end, the Aussies fitted a swingarm-mounted license plate holder nice and close to the wheel. All these mods are seriously tasteful, no doubt, but the equipment found up north is even more visually striking.
We’re mainly referring to that number plate-style fairing with offset dual projector headlamps – a setup assembled in-house by Ellaspede’s experts. It also incorporates a forward-facing camera on the left-hand side, as well as a discreet pair of LED blinkers lower down on the flanks. A USB charging port and rear-facing camera are also present, while the OEM fuel tank is now adorned with a groovy leather strap up top.
Most of the wiring was hidden out of sight wherever possible, and electrical juice comes from an eight-cell Antigravity battery. In between its standard forks, the XSR bears a handmade front fender enveloped in black Cerakote. Aftermarket mirrors and grips can be spotted in the cockpit, further decluttering the creature’s aesthetic without sacrificing practicality.
The factory exhaust system didn’t look bad at all, but it was still ditched in favor of a higher-spec alternative from SC-Project's catalog. Finally, the side panels and fuel tank cover got stripped naked of their paint, then anodized to bring about a smooth finish we absolutely dig.
Ellaspede’s bright minds were ready to hand the motorcycle back to Rohan during the summer of 2019, though they haven’t mentioned how much he was charged for the conversion. We assume the price was quite reasonable since the mods aren’t too complex, and the owner turned out to be more than satisfied with the result (unsurprisingly).
