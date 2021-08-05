Custom Yamaha SR400 Is a Japanese Workshop’s Idea of Old-School Cool

Magna CEO Says Electric Cars Will Change How the Automotive Industry Thinks

More than four decades have passed since Yamaha’s enduring SR400 made its debut in Japan. 14 photos



To this day, the single-cylinder samurai still hasn’t received an electric starter, and Yamaha advertises this as a feature, rather than a shortcoming. One thing’s for sure; this bad boy was always bound to become a top candidate for customization, so there’s never been any shortage of SR400-based ventures for us to admire.



The exploit we’ll be looking at today hails from Berry Bads Motorcycle – a Japanese firm with some genuine talent at work on its premises. In the past, we paid BBM’s portfolio a visit to drool over a bespoke Kawasaki



Thus, let’s examine the workshop’s



Moreover, Berry Bads’ experts went about rebuilding the brakes using top-shelf aftermarket componentry, while a Ducati’s repurposed swingarm can be seen taking pride of place at the rear. Powertrain upgrades come in the forms of an FCR carburetor and a majestic exhaust system that’s been fabricated in-house.



Thus, let's examine the workshop's take on the SR400, shall we? After disassembling the donor, Kyohey Sugimoto and his crew kicked things off by replacing the stock suspension modules with 35 mm (1.4 inches) Ceriani forks and higher-spec shock absorbers from YSS. The original shoes were discarded in favor of seven-spoke Wise Gear alternatives, with a diameter of 18 inches on both ends.

Moreover, Berry Bads' experts went about rebuilding the brakes using top-shelf aftermarket componentry, while a Ducati's repurposed swingarm can be seen taking pride of place at the rear. Powertrain upgrades come in the forms of an FCR carburetor and a majestic exhaust system that's been fabricated in-house.

In terms of cosmetics, you'll find a fresh outfit adorning the machine from head to toe. The new bodywork consists of an aluminum fuel tank and a bolt-on tail section, as well as a full fairing resembling that of a retro Yamaha TZ. Finally, the cockpit flaunts a selection of Motogadget goodies and clip-on handlebars, which are appropriately complemented by rear-mounted foot pegs.