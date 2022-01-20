Custom Triumph Thruxton 900 “Stalker” Is Nothing Less Than Drop-Dead Gorgeous

If you want to see this two-wheeled stunner in action, be sure to watch the promotional video we’ve shared below.
Judging by the abundance of bespoke beauties you’ll encounter while browsing Tamarit’s portfolio, it might be pretty hard to believe that the firm has only been around since 2015. Besides delivering full-blown custom builds, these folks also specialize in manufacturing aftermarket parts, and all their work revolves around a single motorcycle brand – Triumph.
Prior to booking an appointment at Tamarit’s moto clinic, the bike you’re seeing here was an ordinary 2006 MY Thruxton 900, featuring a carbureted 865cc parallel-twin with 69 horses and 53 pound-feet (72 Nm) of twist on tap. Dubbed the “Stalker,” this ravishing machine sports several bolt-on goodies from the company’s very own catalog, along with a handful of unique touches that tie it all together.
First things first, the Spanish craftsmen began by shortening the donor’s preload-adjustable forks, then they’ve fitted a pair of Nitro shocks from Hagon on the opposite end. The Thruxton’s wheels were wrapped in handsome Victory Classic rubber, while its rear end was treated to a custom loop-style subframe with built-in LED lighting.
Above the revised skeleton, we spot a two-up leather saddle that’s been painstakingly upholstered in-house, and there’s a slim license plate holder mounted on the creature’s swingarm. Moreover, the Tamarit crew decided to retain the standard gas tank, but every other piece of OEM bodywork was replaced with a bolt-on substitute.
The new garments include stylish fenders, a groovy bash plate and cutaway side panels, which reveal a set of K&N air filters. In the cockpit, the Stalker packs clip-on handlebars, Biltwell grips and a myriad of Motogadget components, such as bar-end blinkers, tidy switchgear and a digital Motoscope Mini speedometer.
Tamarit’s gurus topped things off with a grilled LED headlamp and spring-like embellishments on the upper fork legs. After they had installed a dual exhaust system that terminates in slash-cut mufflers, the team proceeded to envelop the whole shebang in a tasteful color scheme, thus concluding the transformation in style.
